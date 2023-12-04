Phoenix brother and sister accused of 56 counts of animal abuse

PHOENIX - Body-cam video posted by Phoenix Police on Dec. 1 shows deplorable conditions for animals found at a home in north Phoenix.

The video shows officers on the scene at a home near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road on Nov. 16.

Police say several dogs were chained up and badly malnourished. The Arizona Humane Society removed eight dogs from the home.

All of them needed immediate medical attention.

The homeowner and his sister were both arrested. They are Barry Kee, 45, and Dandrea Price, 35.

Both are accused of 56 counts of animal cruelty.