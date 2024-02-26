This Phoenix business owner started a beloved rock shop. Now she's being forced to move store

For the past three years, Melanie Franco, a small business owner and metalsmith by trade, has operated her crystal and jewelry shop out of The Pemberton, a popular outdoor food and entertainment venue located in downtown Phoenix.

Now, Franco is scrambling to find a new home for her business.

"There has not been transparency about shutting down," said Franco, calling the abrupt closure and displacement "an injustice."

In an Instagram post from Feb. 8, The Pemberton publicly announced it would be closing its doors at the end of March after three years in business, leaving its tenants "blindsided" and with little time to prepare for relocation.

After hearing rumors from neighboring tenants earlier in the month about the restaurant park potentially closing for business, Franco said she took it upon herself to reach out to the owners for confirmation.

In a statement via email, the owners responded to Franco stating they decided, "not to renew permits" for any of The Pemberton's vendors.

Jonathon Vento, the CEO and founder of Truth North Studio who purchased The Pemberton house in 2021, did not provide Franco reasoning for the closure of the venue or refusal of permit renewals for any of the vendors, she said.

With only a week's notice of closure before the public announcement, Franco now has less than 60 days to find a new space for her business Black Amethyst, placing her and her staff in an "impossible situation."

"Relocating is extremely expensive," said Franco. "Relocating unexpectedly within a short period of time for a very small, tiny business like myself is next to impossible."

The 'Best Gem and Rock Shop' has been forced to relocate

Originally from New York, Franco moved to the Phoenix area as a teenager and is a first-generation American in her family. After spending six years in corporate finance, Franco was inspired to launch her own business that followed "what she was good at and interested in."

Voted the Valley's "Best Gem and Rock Shop" in 2023, Franco personally handcrafts all of the jewelry and accessories she sells in her shop. In addition to selling individually sourced crystals and gemstones, Black Amethyst also offers tarot card readings for customers.

Black Amethyst, a crystal, jewelry, and tarot-reading shop located at The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix, is seeking relocation by owner Melanie Franco.

On top of running the business, Franco, a certified yoga instructor and nutritionist, also facilitated yoga classes, guided meditations and "educational workshops" through the venue as additional services to the community.

Before the closure announcement, Franco said she was in the process of adjusting business hours and "reinvigorating the space." The shop typically experienced its peak season during the holiday season and into the new year, or whenever "the weather cools off."

"We had a very difficult summer last year, like most small businesses," said Franco, who poured all of the business's savings into surviving "one of the toughest retail summers" in Phoenix.

"Summers are pretty difficult for all businesses here if they're not summer-activity related. It's a hard time economically for everyone right now," she added.

Now, the future of Black Amethyst is filled with even more uncertainty.

"Once I did get that confirmation (of closing), it was heart-wrenching," said Franco. "It's devastating. It feels almost as if something is being taken away from you."

Franco, a single mother of two sons, was "doing everything she can to get rehomed."

"This is my only source of income," said Franco. "If I don't have that influx, if I don't have that space, that shop, then I don't have an income."

Since the announcement, Franco said she has been actively searching for other venues throughout the Phoenix area that would serve as "a good fit" for her business, focusing on the "opportunity for growth" in a new space.

Additionally, she has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for relocating her business, as well as campaigning various community fundraisers and collaborations with other local businesses to support the continuation of Black Amethyst.

"I think that I've really built and strengthened a community around Black Amethyst," said Franco. "I think that all of these fundraisers … is a testament to that."

Franco, who has partnered with several local vendors during her time at The Pemberton, has called these relationships "mutually beneficial" in the retail space and has even helped usher in other small businesses into the venue, including Vegan Social.

Looking towards the future, Franco said she envisions a larger space for Black Amethyst where she can "combine all of her skills and forces" and bring them to the forefront of the business.

In the meantime, however, Franco continues to rely on continuous support from the community.

"All of these businesses and people who are partnering with me to do fundraisers just have so many kind words and offers to help in any way that they can," said Franco. "I never thought that the friendships that I've made over the years would be impactful in this way."

Even if people can't contribute financially, the words of encouragement are just as meaningful, according to Franco.

"Although I have no idea what's going to happen with my business and my livelihood in the coming weeks and months, I do feel extremely supported by the community," said Franco.

Fundraisers to cover relocation fees for Black Amethyst include:

Saturday, March 2, at Dark Hall Coffee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 15, at GoddUS Rising from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, at The Churchill from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Those interested in donating to Black Amethyst can visit Franco's GoFundMe page.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Pemberton closure in Phoenix forcing rock shop to move