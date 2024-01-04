Phoenix has a new vice mayor.

The City Council selected Debra Stark to serve for one year as the backup to Mayor Kate Gallego in a unanimous vote.

Stark will succeed Yassamin Ansari, who served as vice mayor in 2023 and who is expected to resign her seat this year to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stark, as vice mayor, will represent the city at events when Gallego is unavailable and preside over meetings if the mayor is absent.

What to know: Who is on the Phoenix City Council?

The councilwoman and now vice mayor joined the City Council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021. She previously worked for the city and Maricopa County in planning.

The position, while ceremonial, could give Stark a boost as she seeks reelection for a third and final term in November to represent Phoenix District 3 in the Moon Valley area.

Reporter Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix City Council selects Debra Stark as vice mayor for 2024