Phoenix Commander: 'The Zone' lawsuits pulling police in two directions

The Phoenix Police Department's downtown commander in charge of protecting "The Zone" testified Monday that a new operation had reduced crime in the sprawling homeless encampment, even as the department gets pulled into two directions when it comes to policing the area.

Monday's testimony kicked off the trial in a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix, brought on by business owners in the downtown area near the Human Services Campus. They accuse the city of ignoring public nuisance laws and not enforcing city codes that ban camping.

Commander Brian Freudenthal testified that the police department created a crime suppression plan in February to increase police presence and cut down on crime in the area.

The operation launched the next month, when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney released a scathing order against the city instructing it to start clearing the area of The Zone.

Before the crime suppression plan, eight officers worked in shifts patrolling the area between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with another officer who was dedicated to working with service providers and businesses in the area.

The order given to police officers was to redirect people to services when appropriate.

The perception on the street had been that police patrols had decreased according to people living in tents and people who owned businesses.

The number of violent crimes in the area rose to become some of the highest in the city, according to data pulled by The Arizona Republic.

In court on Monday, Freudenthal told the court that crime had decreased since the start of the operation. Violent crime dropped by 11%, and property crime dropped by about 23%.

Though they did see a reduction in crime, the commander said that the crime rate in the area remained high when compared to the rest of the city.

The March crime suppression plan added more work hours, including overtime, for officers patrolling The Zone. It also allowed other units and precincts to assist. Phoenix police also added four pole cameras, six gunshot detectors and five license plate readers in the area. Officers were directed to focus on five priority crimes:

Misconduct Involving Weapons

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Obstructing Streets and Sidewalks

Criminal Trespassing

Mario Zepeda, who lives in The Zone, said he saw increased patrols in the last few months as more people moved their tents out of the area. The city has conducted four sweeps since Blaney's order.

Zepeda said it was mostly due to the city clearing out each block. He’s stayed around the Human Services Campus as he tries to stay near cooling stations because of the heat, but he isn’t sure how much longer he’ll stay there.

He’d like the city to spend money on building housing for people instead of spending time and money moving them from one side of the city to another. “It feels like a game,” he said, adding that he’s tired of “jumping through hoops.”

In court, Freudenthal expressed frustration as he was cross-examined by Stephen Tully, attorney for the business owners.

Tully asked Freudenthal about whether or not the city’s camping laws are being enforced.

”It depends who you ask,” Freudenthal said.

He said the court had instructed the officers in a lawsuit brought on by the ACLU that they have to assess every person before citing or arresting them, in line with a Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that prevents cities from arresting or citing people that live on the street if they don’t have a place to go.

The court, in this case, has said that the city is hiding behind the Ninth Circuit ruling in the order it released earlier this year.

”It would help if we had a straight answer between the two courts,” he said.

Later he added, “It puts us in a difficult position. It’s not easy at all to reconcile the difference between the two suits.”

The police will continue to cite and arrest people from camping on sites already cleared by the city during their block-by-block sweeps and enforce city code when people block entranceways.

But Zepeda said that just because you can’t see the crime happening to them, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“Just because there are fewer people here doesn’t mean we aren’t being hurt somewhere else," he said. “Crime happens to us, police happen to us, no housing happens to us. What should we do until we find a place?"

