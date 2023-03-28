Phoenix community budget calls for more neighborhood resources, less police funding

Community members listen to a presentation on the Pueblo's Budget organized by Poder in Action in Maryvale on Jan. 27, 2023 / Miembros de la comunidad escuchan una presentación sobre el Presupuesto del Pueblo organizada por Poder en Acción en Maryvale el 27 de enero de 2023

An alternative to Phoenix's budget proposes to reallocate about half of current police department funding toward the needs of low-income neighborhoods of color in the city.

The $465 million budget, dubbed the Pueblo's Budget, was released in late January by Phoenix-based nonprofit Poder in Action and aims to prioritize access to housing, neighborhood infrastructure, education, child care and mental health resources for community members living in the most underserved areas across Phoenix.

The project was led by immigrant women, most of them mothers, and other community members who organized meetings with Phoenix residents to understand their needs around neighborhood resources and encourage them to think further about how the city chooses to spend public money.

“A lot of priorities came from these meetings,” said Juana Rita, one of the Phoenix-based immigrant moms who led the process. “As people of color, there are many resources we don’t have in our communities. It is quite difficult, even worse, for undocumented folks.”

The ideas collected from the 335 participants were developed into a participatory budget, a democratic approach to public money spending where community members can decide how to allocate part of a public budget.

“(The budget) covers basic things, things that our neighborhoods have needed for decades of being abandoned by the city,” said Isabel García, community safety strategist with Poder in Action. “We know what it’s like to live in our neighborhoods, what our needs are — and we know the solutions."

Successful participatory budgets have been implemented in cities like Boston, Seattle and Sacramento, California, according to the Participatory Budgeting Project, a nonprofit that helps organize individuals in deciding how local governments in the U.S. and Canada spend public funds.

In Arizona, a similar project was approved in the Phoenix Union High School District to allocate the $1.2 million school resource officer budget to fund initiatives from students, staff, parents and guardians to redesign school safety.

According to Ben Laughlin, policy coordinator at Poder in Action, the organization will advocate for the implementation of its budget before the City Council this spring during public budget hearings in April and following opportunities in May.

Additionally, the organization has met with outgoing District 8 Councilmember Carlos Garcia and is expecting to meet with representatives from Districts 4, 5 and 7 in the upcoming months to talk about potentially implementing the budget. An Arizona Republic analysis found that about three-quarters of Phoenix's Hispanic population, and nearly 70% of city residents with incomes below the poverty level, live in one of these four districts.

Even so, the City Council has long prioritized police funding, and the Pueblo's Budget asks for an amount far larger than what the city has ever invested in participatory budgeting.

'We deserve this and more'

The Pueblo’s Budget proposes additions of about $200 million for human services, about $130 million for housing, around $75 million for parks and recreation and a cut of $465 million from the current $850 million police budget, leaving it at roughly $385 million.

“With only half of the police budget, we could implement our entire budget. We deserve this and more,” Isabel García said.

In recent years, activists have called for city leaders to take a harder look at the impacts of police violence on Phoenix communities, especially those of color, in the wake of deaths like those of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Sean Bickings in Tempe and Tyre Nichols in Memphis, all of which happened during interactions with the police.

Isabel García speaks at an event celebrating the windup of The Pueblo's Budget on Jan. 27, 2023 / Isabel García habla en un evento que celebra la elaboración del Presupuesto del Pueblo el 27 de enero de 2023

Poder in Action is one of several organizations in Phoenix leading that fight.

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the city budgeted 38% of its operating general fund for the police department, 6.8% for parks and recreation and 0.1% for housing, meaning the police department gets nearly $4 of every $10 in general fund spending, and housing gets about a penny.

According to a full budget report released by the organization, most of the issues facing communities of color in metro Phoenix stem not only from the lack of resources allocated to them but also from a “massive investment on policing."

The report states that heavy police presence in lower-income neighborhoods of color — often labeled as high-crime areas — results in a higher criminalization of its residents, perpetuating the stigma around crime rates by racial identity, and consequently bolstering a higher investment in police each year, according to the report.

Rita views the defunding of the police department as a way to better address community needs.

“We started fighting for the police budget, to stop giving the police so much money, when we saw that they were criminalizing people for no reason — just because we’re people of color,” Rita said. “Instead, we want them to invest in accessible mental health centers, in housing for all people on the streets. They hire people to patrol our parks, but they don't hire people to keep the area clean,” she said.

Adriana García Maximiliano, chief of staff of Councilmember García's office, said she believes the organization’s advocacy has highlighted the gaps the city still has in serving residents, but she doesn’t think the council will discuss allocating funding from the police department to other community projects during the upcoming budget cycle, especially when the council "has prioritized investing more into the police department,” she said.

García Maximiliano said the funding they are asking for could come from sources other than the police department's money, like COVID-19 relief funds and other federal grants. “We have to look at all the ways to find the money for the programs the people want,” she said. “When it comes to infrastructure, parks, all that stuff, we’re constantly looking for grant money for that."

Newly elected District 8 Councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington, who will be sworn in on April 17, was not immediately available for comment.

Rita said although she expects resistance, she hopes the city will fund the projects they’re pushing for.

"When we talk to the council about these priorities, there's going to be opposition," she said. "It's something we're going to work on, we hope they give us that budget. In the past they have given us many excuses, but I have faith that now that we have well-defined what the community is asking for, they will pay more attention to us."

A budget 4 years in the making

The organization said the budget took over four years to complete, as its members built relationships with Latino, Black and Indigenous communities in Phoenix and collected preliminary information about the most urgent needs they face.

The budget report says the organization identified four main needs based on experiences shared by community members:

Access to mental health and substance abuse resources.

Affordable housing and shelters.

Resources for parents and caregivers.

Education resources for youth.

Juana Rita speaks during a presentation of the Pueblo's Budget in Maryvale on Jan. 27, 2023 / Juana Rita habla durante una presentación del Presupuesto del Pueblo en Maryvale el 27 de enero de 2023

By the summer of 2022, Poder in Action began organizing community meetings to further discuss needs and potential solutions around these themes. A total of 32 meetings with 335 participants were held between September and October.

“We trained people from the community to go and have conversations with people in their neighborhoods, with their family members and their friends to talk about the most important needs in their neighborhoods,” said Isabel García with Poder in Action. “From those conversations, we were able to create our Pueblo’s Budget."

The meetings took place in different areas across Phoenix, but they were focused on west, south and central Phoenix, where Hispanic residents on average represent more than 60% of the total population.

According to Marta Avedaño, a Poder in Action community volunteer, participants from all districts across Phoenix attended the meetings, but the majority lived in Districts 5, 7 and 8. About one-fourth were from Maryvale, the report states.

About 70% of participants identified as Latino, most of which only spoke Spanish, the report says. Nearly 15% of participants identified as white, and less than 5% as Black.

Each meeting included a group discussion about neighborhood resources. According to the budget report, some of the most pressing issues that came up were rising costs, tenants' rights violations, a lack of housing, shelters and eviction prevention resources, and limited access to affordable mental health, among many others.

“Participants were not insisting on luxurious things — they wanted the building blocks of any healthy community,” the report states.

The ideas collected during the meetings were then condensed into smaller investment projects which were prioritized through community voting in late October.

'A long-term fight'

According to Adam Waltz, public information officer with Phoenix's Budget and Research Department, implementing the Pueblo's Budget would mean changing the current budget development process, which "would come at the direction of city leadership, including the city manager’s office and the mayor and city council," he said.

The city's budget process is monthslong, stretching from August to June until the City Council votes to adopt the budget for the incoming fiscal year in July, according to Amber Williamson, budget and research director for Phoenix.

By the end of March, city staff presents a trial budget to council members. Community members can provide their feedback by contacting the research office via email or phone, submitting a comments and questions form, participating in public budget hearings or using the Fund PHX online interactive tool.

Waltz said the city considers community feedback on budget priorities throughout the development process.

"These processes have yielded specific results in the past and include new parks, pickleball courts and money for other community-initiated priorities," he said.

However, public voting is not a part of the process to decide how public money gets spent. Only council members can vote before adopting the budget, Williamson said.

The city does provide avenues for participatory budgeting, however — in significantly smaller doses.

According to Waltz, in 2019 the City Council approved giving general fund money for participatory budgeting projects to the mayor and council offices. For the current fiscal year, the city gave $25,000 to each council office and $50,000 to the mayor "with the intent that the public decide how that money is spent," he said.

Phoenix-based nonprofit Poder in Action held an event celebrating the Pueblo's Budget in Maryvale on Jan. 27, 2023 / La organización Poder en Acción organizó un evento que celebra el Presupuesto del Pueblo en Maryvale el 27 de enero de 2023

Council offices for the four Pueblo's Budget target districts told the Arizona Republic they have invested that funding in some community-led initiatives. It's up to each council office to decide how to reach out to the community and how to select the projects that get the funding.

"The money that the city offers for the community to decide how it is spent is only crumbs, it is a few thousand dollars, which is not enough to change the conditions of our lives," García said.

The organization said the city could do a better job of involving its residents, especially those from underserved neighborhoods.

Some of their complaints include poor Spanish interpretation during budget hearings, meetings that are arranged at dates and times that make it difficult for working residents to attend and that year after year the council has ignored community demands and voted against what residents have expressed.

García Maximiliano with the District 8 office said she thinks the current process the city has to involve the community has “lots of room to improve” in being more accessible to non-English speakers and marketing out information to the public regarding the budget process.

She encouraged the organization and people in the community to be active during upcoming budget hearings “in order for these programs to become a priority for the council,” she said.

Isabel García said the Pueblo's Budget is a long-term project and the organization plans to look into ways to support the community without city funding.

“They’re still in our budget and we’re still going to fight for the city to fund those things. But in the meantime, we can take things into our own hands," she said. “We know that we are not going to get the money this year, or even next year. This is going to be a long-term fight."

