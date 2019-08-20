Phoenix cops must now report whenever they point a gun at someone after record year of shootings

PHOENIX - It's been four months since Phoenix police pledged to make changes following a record year for police shootings.

The months since have been plagued with controversy, including a viral video of a police stop and reports of officers' racist Facebook posts. But city and police officials say they are still delivering on their commitment to implement the National Police Foundation's recommendations.

The city ordered the $150,000 National Police Foundation study after Phoenix police were involved in 44 police shootings in 2018,more than any other city in the nation.

Police shootings are down significantly in the first half of 2018. Phoenix officers have been involved in nine shootings through July 16 — a 70% drop from the 30 shootings during the same time period in 2018.

On Monday, Chief Jeri Williams provided an update on a number of programs spurred by the Foundation's recommendations.

"We took the bull by the horns and we really jumped all in with our community to show our transparency, to show our accountability — to show the fact that we are a part of the community," Williams said.

Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego announced that:

More than 1,700 officers have received body cameras.

The department has implemented a new policy requiring officers to document each time an officer points a gun at a person.

All patrol officers will undergo an eight-hour training program to teach them how to better assist individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis.

"We believe this is an important step for accountability and transparency," Gallego said.

Weapon pointing

Monday marked the first day of a new policy requiring all officers to document any time an officer points a firearm at a person.

"This will allow us to have a real idea of how many times our officers are able to successfully de-escalate a situation with the potential of deadly force," Williams said.

Firearms Sgt. Vernon Brink said an officer may point a weapon at a person during a number of police activities, including serving a search warrant, searching a building or during a felony traffic stop.

Simply removing the weapon from its holster or keeping it trained on the ground will not be counted. The firearm will need to be pointed at a person to mandate being logged, Brink said.

Officers will be responsible for logging any occurrences when completing an incident report. A supervisor can then review the body camera footage.

It's not clear how frequently the data will be studied or if it will be utilized in prevention efforts.

Body cameras ahead of schedule

Phoenix was the largest city in the nation that didn't have body cameras for most of its patrol officers.

All patrol officers, the crisis intervention team and community response squads have received body cameras.

Traffic, neighborhood enforcement teams, community action officers, downtown operations unit and SWAT will receive body-worn cameras in the next phase, which is set to be completed later this year.

The roll-out of these cameras is ahead of schedule, according to Williams.

Phoenix police initially pledged to have the department outfitted with body cameras by the end of 2019, but implementation was expedited after a controversial cell phone video showed Phoenix police officers pointing guns and yelling threats at a black man, his pregnant fiancee, and their two young daughters after the family said their 4-year-old took a doll from a Family Dollar store.

None of the officers in that incident were wearing body cameras.

Mental health training

Officials also announced Phoenix police will partner with the mental health treatment center La Frontera Arizona to provide all patrol officers with eight hours of "mental health first aid."

"We've learned that both our community and police officers agree that this change is needed and necessary," Williams said.

