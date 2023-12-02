Phoenix Council approves $5M settlement in use of force lawsuit amid DOJ probe

The Phoenix City Council approved a $5 million settlement in a use of force lawsuit involving Dion Humphrey, according to city agenda documents. This comes just weeks after the council settled another case related to the shooting of Ali Osman.

Humphrey, a 19-year-old, was shot by a Phoenix officer in January 2020 after being misidentified as a suspect involved in an attempted murder case. The family filed a $10 million claim against the city later that year.

Humphrey, who suffers from sickle cell anemia and asthma, was walking home from dropping off his sisters at school when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot. He started running upon seeing a white vehicle, unaware that it was an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Phoenix Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Humphrey was then blocked off by a second unmarked vehicle and Phoenix officers used a flashbang, shot a rubber bullet, and tackled Dion to the ground.

Due to his medical condition, Humphrey was particularly vulnerable, weighing no more than 90 pounds. Humphrey stayed in the hospital for about three weeks.

According to his dad, Dion's doctor found scar tissue on his heart from being hit by the rubber bullet.

During a press conference, Humphrey's father expressed his belief that the incident was motivated by racial bias, stating that his son, who rarely goes out due to his health condition, would not have been targeted if he were not African American.

Humphrey himself shared his experience, "It's scary to know that I could have died," he wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

He explained that he feared for his life and wanted to call his mother for help during the encounter, only to be told that he had the right to remain silent.

The city of Phoenix has faced criticism and legal action in recent years over allegations of excessive use of force by its police officers. The Department of Justice has been investigating the Phoenix police for two-and-a-half years and a final report is imminent, but the settlement with Dion Humphrey is the latest in a string of similar cases.

Last month, the city council settled a $5.5 million lawsuit brought by the family of Ali Osman, who was killed by police officers after throwing rocks at a patrol car.

And in July the city paid out $1 million to Lillian Cocreham, the mother of George and Emmett Cocreham. She had called 911 for help, yet Phoenix police ended up killing her two sons. The police claimed that one of the brothers was holding a rifle.

When reached, Humphrey's father did not comment on the settlement.

The city of Phoenix and its police department have yet to respond to questions about the payout.

