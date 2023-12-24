Phoenix family gets free pool fence ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX - A group of Phoenix Fire Department recruits checked a special item off the wish list for one local family, and the family say the gift will make a big difference for them, during the summer months.

"I was always worried about what could happen to them," said Yabeth Infante.

Infante no longer has to worry about her family being around the pool anymore, as the recruits built and installed a fence for her pool, free of charge.

"The kids can drown in a blink of an eye, so while you're cooking something really quick, you don't know. It's just a good feeling of security," said Infante.

"It's such an important thing to do for the community, and it's something we really wanted to rally and get behind, and we're glad we're out here doing it," said Garrett Howell, a member of the Phoenix Fire Recruit Class of 2023.

It all started when a former firefighter wanted to see change within his community...

"So over 23 years ago, I started Arizona Pool Fence because of the drownings I was on," said Tim Malony. "I wanted to do something. I wanted to try and save lives."

Since then, Arizona pool fence has teamed up with the department and crisis center to help families around the Valley receive the much-needed fences.

"It's always a great feeling to see young kids who are going to be safe for years to come with a pool fence," said David Ramirez with the 493 Firefighter Foundation.

The family not only received a new fence, but toys were also placed under the tree.

"It's just a great Christmas present! Thank you!" said Infante.