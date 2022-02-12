Phoenix FBI identify suspect in tribal officer shooting; offer $5k reward

Phoenix FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Valentin Rodriguez, 39, suspect in a shooting that left Yavapai-Apache police officer wounded Wednesday night near Camp Verde.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez on Friday, suspected of assault on a federal officer, according to a release from the FBI Phoenix field office.

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday asking for assistance near Cherry Creek and State Route 260, the department said in a news release. Yavapai-Apache police officers also responded to the area.

As officers arrived on scene, a man got out of a vehicle and began shooting at the officers as he ran from the Tunli housing area, according to a Facebook post by The Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Officer Preston Brogdon was shot in the abdomen and was flown to a Deer Valley hospital for treatment. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in critical but stable condition with several surgeries still ahead of him, according to Yavapai-Apache police.

“Our tribal members are heartbroken that the sanctity of this man’s life has been so violently disrupted. I can promise that I and my staff will work ceaselessly to assist the FBI in finding this man and making sure he is brought to justice,” Yavapai-Apache police Chief Nathan Huibregtse said in a release.

Fundraiser to help Brogdon family

In response to the shooting, YSCO coordinated a fundraiser to raise money for his family.

According to YSCO Sheriff David Rhodes, a fundraiser will be helpful for the family since they are going through a difficult time.

“The Brogdons are dealing with enough right now, so if we as a community can take at least this one thing off their plate, we want to do that for them," Rhodes said in a release.

Brogdon, a Marine Corps veteran, has worked for the Yavapai-Apache Police Department for five years. He is described as "an integral part of the Yavapai-Apache Police Department," the department said.

His wife, Bailey Brogdon, said they are "overwhelmed" with the outpouring of community support.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the support everyone is showing. Preston is very strong. He is physically strong, and he has a sort of stubbornness, I think he got from being a Marine. So, I know he will make it through this," she said in the release.

Those interested in making a donation can send checks, money orders or cash to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Checks can be made out to YCSO Employee Fund, with Benevolence Fund: in honor of officer Brogdon written on the memo line, and mailed or delivered to 255 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

