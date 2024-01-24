Phoenix will finally vote on reduced parking requirements at apartments

The Phoenix City Council will vote on a policy change to reduce the number of parking spaces required at apartment complexes, four months after the controversial idea provoked fury from residents.

City staff asked the council in September to sharply reduce the number of parking spaces Phoenix requires future apartment developers to build. The change would not cap how many spaces a developer could build, but rather, would lower the minimum threshold. The initial proposal included reductions to the citywide minimum threshold, plus steeper reductions for requirements at affordable complexes and apartments near the light rail.

Proponents said it would improve rent affordability by reducing costs associated with building parking spaces, plus help the environment by steering people toward public transit and relying on less asphalt, which adds to the urban heat island effect.

Critics, meanwhile, argued the proposal would worsen traffic and lead to new costs for renters who'd probably have to pay for parking spaces or deal with the ramifications of street parking, such as break-ins.

From July: Phoenix considers allowing fewer parking spaces at apartments || Phoenix residents debate proposal to reduce parking requirements

Council delayed its vote and sent it back to the transportation subcommittee for additional conversation after neighborhood groups and the Planning Commission all recommended different tweaks to the policy.

Staff presented a new subdued version of the policy change at the Oct. 18 subcommittee. The reduction citywide was essentially nixed, while the steep reduction near light rail would stay mostly the same. Instead of requiring half as many parking spaces at affordable apartments, the update suggested allowing half the parking spaces at complexes for targeted groups, such as seniors and people with disabilities, with some additional stipulations.

From October: Phoenix is rethinking lower parking requirements for new apartments after backlash

Now, after three of the four subcommittee members approved the update, the full City Council is scheduled to weigh in Jan. 24.

If approved, the policy change would reflect a city balancing goals of walkability, home affordability and climate pollution reduction against some residents' concerns the changes would reduce their quality of life.

New developments: Phoenix takes big step toward Scottsdale-style canals, but residents wonder

The new policy would put Phoenix closer in line with other major U.S. cities such as Austin, Portland and Minneapolis that have reduced parking requirements in recent years.

David King, an urban planning professor at Arizona State University, said the shift represents "a pendulum swing" away from car-centric societies toward a future that allows for many kinds of transportation modes.

More: A Phoenix street in the heart of Arcadia is getting a makeover. Here's why it's becoming more pedestrian- and bike-friendly

If approved, what specifically would change?

Based on the city's October presentation, the new policy would reduce parking requirements at apartments near downtown and the light rail and for elderly and special needs communities. "Special needs," however, would likely be loosely defined.

The details:

For apartments citywide (not near downtown, by the light rail): Existing city policy: Four different requirements depending on the size of an apartment. The change: 1.5 parking spaces per apartment. The effect: A clerical change to ease the process for developers. This specific change won't result in fewer parking spaces, city planning official Chris DePerro said.

For apartments near light rail, considered the "infill development district": Existing city policy: 1.5 parking spaces per apartment, and the developer can count on-street parking. The change: 50% reduction of parking requirements (0.75 parking spaces per apartment)

For apartments near light rail, subject to "Walkable Urban Code" regulations: Existing city policy: 25% reduction from the citywide standard (multi-pronged formula) when the development is within a quarter mile of the light rail, 10% reduction from the citywide standard when the development is greater than a quarter mile from the light rail. The change: 0.75 parking spaces per unit.

New reductions: 50% reduction for seniors and "special needs populations," so long as the developer provides a traffic study Note: "Special needs" would be loosely defined, DePerro said, noting that official language would likely include a provision to allow administrator discretion. Greater than 50% reduction is allowed for seniors and "special needs populations," so long as the developer provides a traffic study and successfully applies for a use permit. The effect: Requiring a use permit means the public would get to weigh in at a formal council meeting before the City Council votes to approve the permit.



Road improvements: Indian School Road to be revamped with $25 million grant for pedestrian safety

Reporter Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Will Phoenix reduce parking at apartments? City Council to vote