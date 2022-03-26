Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman on St. Patrick's Day

Phoenix Fire Department.

This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual misconduct that could be offensive or disturbing to some readers.

A 25-year-old Phoenix Fire Department firefighter was arrested Sunday and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her home on St. Patrick's Day.

Carlos Encinas, 25, is accused of raping a woman after driving her home from a bar in downtown Phoenix on March 17.

According to court documents, the victim went out with several friends and became intoxicated to the point that she did not feel comfortable driving home that night. The victim was going to call an Uber when Encinas offered to drive her home in her vehicle, according to court documents.

Court documents state that the victim does not remember the name of the bar where Encinas picked her up.

Upon arriving at the woman's residence, Encinas asked if he could use her restroom. According to the victim's statement, she believed she was still clothed when she went to bed. When she woke up, the woman described seeing Encinas on top of her and raping her. She attempted to push him off and told him to stop, but he did not, court documents said.

Police said Encinas and the victim had a text conversation a few days later, the court documents state.

"I feel terrible," said Encinas in the message. "You know I had no bad intentions. Damage is done... It's not an excuse but drinking didn't help."

The victim told police that during a phone call with the woman a day later, Encinas was apologetic and said he did not mean to "hurt her feelings."

The victim agreed to a sexual assault examination and a nurse found bruising on her inner thigh, court documents said.

In an interview with police, Encinas said the interaction was consensual and that the victim was "flirting with him throughout the night," court documents state.

According to witnesses who had been with both Encinas and the victim that night, the woman did not appear to be flirtatious beyond her normal personality, court documents said. The witnesses also said that Encinas appeared to be interested in the victim and would often interject himself into conversations that the woman would be having with others, the court documents state.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it is aware of the police investigation of Carlos Encinas.

"At this time, Carlos is still employed as a firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department," said a spokesperson with the department.

A preliminary hearing for Encinas will be held on March 30. His bond was set at $10,000.

