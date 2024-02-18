Phoenix food truck vendor fatally stabbed in fight near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street

A man fatally stabbed a food truck vendor in a fight on Saturday night, according to Phoenix Police Department.

The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. outside a business near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. The man who died was identified as Heriberto Acosta, 41.

Acosta, a food truck vendor, was closing down his business for the night when a car pulled into the parking lot, police said.

According to officials, multiple men came out of the car and started a fight with Acosta and other food truck employees. During the confrontation, Acosta was stabbed multiple times by one of the men, police said.

Bandits in the Valley: 3 suspects linked to South American crime group arrested amid rise in burglaries

The man who stabbed Acosta then went back into the car and left, according to officials. When police and fire department personnel arrived, they rushed Acosta to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police said the motivation was unknown and the investigation was ongoing.

People with information were asked to contact the police department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix food truck vendor fatally stabbed in late-night fight