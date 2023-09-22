Phoenix high school student arrested after gun found on campus

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a student who had a handgun at a Phoenix high school, according to authorities.

Security at North High School near 12th Street and Thomas Road contacted police after discovering the student had a gun.

When police arrived, the unidentified student was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to gun possession, according to a Phoenix police statement.

Police at the time of the incident said there was no threat to any particular students or staff at the school.

Phoenix Union High School District was unavailable to respond to The Arizona Republic's request for more information.

