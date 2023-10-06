Phoenix homeowner fatally shoots man breaking into home, police say

Officers responded to a house near 17th Avenue and Coolidge Street in Phoenix just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night to a call regarding a shooting.

Phoenix police officers said they learned a man had forced entry into a house and the homeowner shot him. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives responded and have taken over the investigation, police said. This incident was being investigated and no arrests were made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix homeowner shoots, kills intruder who forced entry