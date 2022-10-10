Phoenix infant found with fentanyl in their system

The side of a Phoenix Police vehicle is seen.

An infant was found struggling to breathe in Phoenix on Sunday, and was found to have fentanyl in their system after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Phoenix police said they responded to a call about an injured person at the apartment of the infant's family, near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the child was lethargic and had shallow breath. Narcan was given on scene, and the infant was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

A blood test was administered at the hospital, and results showed fentanyl was present in the child's system, police said. The infant is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in connection with the situation, but a search warrant has been issued for the parents' apartment, where police say evidence of fentanyl was found, police said.

An investigation by the Phoenix Police Crimes Against Children Unit is ongoing.

