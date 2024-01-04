How Phoenix is investing $8M to improve communities along Interstate 17

Nina Poole has lived much of her life over the past 30 years in the communities and neighborhood spots along Bell Road between 35th and Seventh avenues.

In that stretch, Bell is flanked by residential areas, shopping centers and Turf Paradise horse track, and is bisected by Interstate 17.

“It was just our neighborhood, you know," Poole said. "This was where we were. We hung out and did a lot of family things."

After moving away for a few years, she returned to the area in 2011. The area was different, she said.

“I noticed that it dramatically changed,” Poole said.

The Great Recession left many people living on the streets she grew up on, she said. Things got worse as abandoned spaces attracted violent crime, drug use and trash.

Poole founded the community development organization Thrive Phoenix in 2022 to improve access to food and housing resources in the area. Soon after, she pitched in on Phoenix's $8 million effort to improve community safety along Interstate 17 by addressing drug use, housing issues and violent crime through police technology, city infrastructure and community input.

Phoenix Police Department: Phoenix police unveil crime reduction plan after data shows homicides up 39%

Priscilla Valdez also joined the Community Safety Plan, as the city's multidepartment effort is known, after trying to help her neighborhood along Northern Avenue near 27th Avenue, just west of the interstate.

Valdez had moved into her neighborhood in 2020 and saw the same issues Poole witnessed roughly 7 miles north.

Using her experience as a case worker at Community Bridges Inc., a nonprofit behavioral health care agency, Valdez set out to connect with her neighbors and provide resources to people in need. She said she noticed language was a barrier for Spanish-speaking neighbors in their communications with the city, so she became an intermediary for people trying to notify Phoenix officials about issues.

"I think that what they needed was just somebody, like community leaders, to come alongside them and say, 'Hey, I will be the intermediary for you,'" Valdez said. "I think what the city was waiting for was for people to step up and just meet them halfway."

Once that happened, things began to change quickly, she said.

What is Phoenix's Community Safety Plan?

Launched in June 2022 after being approved by the City Council in January, the Community Safety Plan aims to fix concerns raised by people living off of major thoroughfares crossing I-17.

According to Nick Valenzuela, a special projects manager for the city, in 2022, the city distributed a survey through community groups and got about 800 responses with concerns about violent crime, drug use, encampments and trash.

Initially, the project only focused on neighborhoods surrounding 27th Avenue. But it was expanded to include 19th Avenue to address concerns about pushing problems to that side of the highway, he said.

The plan now covers nine areas: spans of Indian School, Camelback, Bethany Home, Hatcher and Bell roads, Glendale, Northern, and Dunlap avenues, and Metrocenter.

Metrocenter, TSMC, medical school: These are among Phoenix's biggest projects to watch in 2024

Phoenix formed community committees of eight to 12 neighborhood or business leaders nominated by council members. The committees meet with city and police leaders monthly to discuss the plan's progress and address resident concerns.

”It's really the leaders within those neighborhoods that are able to collect feedback from their own neighbors and bring it to the larger table,” Valenzuela said.

The City Council tasked the city manager's office to develop a multi-agency plan, incorporating the Office of Homeless Solutions, neighborhood services, police, and the prosecutor's office.

“We could’ve gone in with PD and thrown that resource at it, but there are other issues besides just violent crime, so we needed to look at this more holistically,” he said.

Monthly clean ups like the one held by Hatcher Road residents have become a way for neighbors to get involved in the Community Safety Plan.

Key initiatives include neighborhood cleanups conducted with the Office of Homeless Solutions, collaboration with Community Bridges for outreach services, and infrastructure improvements, like alley gates and road construction.

The police department plays a prominent role through new technology. About $6 million of the project's budget has gone to policing tools. The most significant expense was two Real Time Crime Centers that use data collected from cameras, license plate readers and gunshot detectors.

Fatal shootings: How many fatal shootings by police were there in Maricopa County in 2023?

The centers, which will be placed in existing precinct buildings, are meant to help direct officers to where they are most needed, a potential remedy for staffing challenges the department has been facing.

According to Poole and Valdez, the committee's direct communication with city staff has been important, allowing for a more direct line to people in government who can make things happen.

“The big benefit of being a part of this safety committee ... is the quick access we have to people who have answers and can make decisions,” Poole said.

Phoenix partners with ASU to monitor progress in communities

Phoenix partnered with Arizona State University to analyze the effect the Community Safety Plan has on crime. Valenzuela said they are working on 2023 reports to determine how the landscape is changing.

But for Poole and Valdez, the changes have been immediate and visible.

“My kids literally, on the way to school in the mornings, they're like, 'Wow, like there's a turnaround here,'" Valdez said. "I mean, they're noticing a visible difference.”

She said crime that happens out in the open has dropped, trash is largely gone, and blight there two years ago is disappearing.

“There's still a whole lot to come," Valdez said. "We're just excited, and I'm hoping that other communities like ours can be inspired by the changes that are taking place.”

Reach the reporter at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's how Phoenix is improving communities along Interstate 17