This Phoenix lawmaker wants to trade the Legislature for City Hall. See who she’d replace

Sen. Anna Hernandez will run for Phoenix City Council, opting against seeking reelection to her Phoenix-based state Senate seat.

Hernandez will aim to replace Yassamin Ansari, who is running for Congress in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District.

"There's so much potential for our city," Hernandez said at a news conference Tuesday. "We are young, we are vibrant, we are people of color, we are queer folks, we are working families, and our city should be leading and setting a new standard for what it means to govern, not for the community, but with the community."

Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, will run to replace Hernandez in the Senate. The two were elected to the Legislature in 2022 and have worked closely to serve their shared district.

"As a resident of Phoenix City Council district seven, I will be beyond thrilled to vote for my hermana, my comrade in this fight," Ortiz said at the news conference.

Hernandez said she does not currently live in Phoenix council District 7, but will be moving within its boundaries in the coming weeks. She said she feels capable to serve the area because of its overlap with her current legislative district.

Hernandez is the third Democrat to announce a departure from the Legislature since December. Rep. Athena Salman of Tempe resigned last month to run an abortion rights organization and Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix resigned last week to work in healthcare policy.

