Phoenix library worker faces murder charges in husband's shooting, stabbing

A mother of three employed with the City of Phoenix stands accused of killing her husband ahead of a Thanksgiving family reunion and leaving the body to decompose in their Gilbert home.

Ivanka Deneva Koleva, 51, is charged on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting and stabbing death of Stefan Kolev, 49, according to court documents and Gilbert Police.

Officers found Stefan Kolev dead shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 during a welfare check, with his body decomposing, wrapped in plastic sheeting under a bed, according to court documents.

According to court records, Ivanka Koleva has been an employee of the City of Phoenix for five months. City of Phoenix spokesman Dan Wilson confirmed Ivanka Koleva was hired on June 26 as a part-time library circulation attendant.

"Information about this employee was just received today. Her employment status is under review," read a Tuesday afternoon statement from Wilson.

Blood spatter and bullet “defects” on the bedroom’s door and door frame could be seen, along with the location of multiple 9MM cartridge casings, documents detail. There was no evidence of a break-in, according to charging documents.

"Obvious efforts to clean the area were observed" in the space where Stefan Kolev’s remains were found, read a probable cause statement, which described beach towels and liquid smelling like Clorox cleaning wipes.

Two of the couple’s children, including a minor, lived with them at their two-story house situated in the area of North Recker and East Guadalupe roads. The eldest child, an adult, was visiting from out of state for Thanksgiving and had gained access to the home through a locksmith following multiple welfare checks, court documents reveal.

A man wearing the same clothes Stefan Kolev was found in was captured on video surveillance on Nov. 18 from across the couple’s home, court documents note.

That same video footage showed a white minivan arriving later that night, with a light inside the home being turned on and not turned off. The vehicle was seen leaving the following day, according to court documents. This occurred a little more than an hour before Ivanka Koleva checked in at Tempe’s Hilton Garden Inn, documents mention.

On Nov. 19, Ivanka Koleva phoned a friend, saying Stefan Kolev had left the family and requested help with caring for the kids, according to documents.

On November 19, Ivanka Koleva picked up the eldest child at the airport, taking her children to the Hilton and instructing them to only go to their home with the police, as outlined in court documents.

On the evening of Nov. 20, Ivanka Koleva was involved in a "significant" crash in the area of Lindsay and Germann roads and was hospitalized. Court documents reveal that she expressed an intention to die by suicide through the consumption of pills. Ivanka Koleva, court documents mention, had been reported missing and was said to have been acting erratic and being apologetic prior to the crash.

An initial welfare check on Nov. 21 was conducted at the house at the request of Stefan Kolev’s insurance agent. However, entry was not made by police, according to court documents. A second welfare check was made at the home on Nov. 22, leading to the discovery of Stefan Kolev’s remains, court documents added.

Bags recovered from the crash included a Taurus 9MM handgun, which was shown to have been purchased on Nov. 10 by Ivanka Koleva, according to court documents. Police later learned Ivanka Koleva had undergone firearms training on Nov. 11, documents noted.

According to court documents, a plastic bag retrieved from the minivan involved in the crash contained a box of ammunition and cartridges purchased by Ivanka Koleva. This ammunition was consistent with those found on the bedroom floor, according to court documents.

An autopsy found Stefan Kolev had six gunshot wounds on the front and rear of his body, including close-range gunshot wounds. Additionally, he had a penetrating stab wound to his upper left leg’s groin area, according to court documents.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ivanka Koleva is being held in jail custody on a $1 million bond, court and jail records show. Ivanka Koleva was taken into custody on Monday at Chandler Regional Medical Center, court records show.

According to court records, Ivanka Koleva has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 07.

