Phoenix man arrested in connection with assault on light rail train

Phoenix police arrested a man they believe assaulted a light rail passenger with a hammer earlier in October.

According to court documents, at about 5:30 a.m. in Oct. 14, 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer boarded the light rail at Priest Drive and Washington Street. During the ride, Jasmer got into an argument with another passenger and attempted to assault them with a hammer.

Court documents say a 36-year-old man intervened and he and Jasmer fell. They continued to fight and struggle for the hammer. Finally, Jasmer got the hammer and struck the man in the face, injuring his nose.

Jasmer picked up the man’s keys, which were on a lanyard, and placed them in his pocket. Then, according to court documents, he continued to use the hammer to smash and shatter the man’s phone.

Court documents indicate that Phoenix police were called soon after, but Jasmer had fled the scene near 44th and Washington streets by the time they arrived. However, the 36-year-old man stayed on the scene and told the police about the incident.

According to court documents, Phoenix police obtained the light rail surveillance footage of the fight and identified Jasmer as the attacker.

On Oct. 21, the man who was injured on the train identified Jasmer from a photo lineup, court documents say.

At about 6 p.m. on Oct. 14, Phoenix police found Jasmer boarding the light rail toward downtown Phoenix, according to court documents. He was detained at 270 E. Washington St. on the light rail platform.

Court documents said police attempted to interview Jasmer about the incident. However, he was unresponsive to all questions. Jasmer was booked into the Maricopa County intake on suspicion of aggravated assault, theft and criminal damage.

