Phoenix man arrested in double killing in west Mesa

Authorities arrested a man Thursday suspected in a Jan. 28 double homicide near Main Street and Alma School Road in Mesa.

Aaron Thomas, 53, from the Laveen area in southwest Phoenix, was taken into custody by Mesa police.

About 2:55 a.m. Jan. 18, officers responded to a shooting call from a woman at a house near the 1500 block of West First Place in Mesa, police said. She told them there were two people shot in the back residence of the house.

The woman said she had heard loud banging in the back of the residence and when she went to investigate, an unknown man pushed past her and ran away, according to Mesa police. The man was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and a black mask and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers found a man and a woman dead in the house.

The victims were identified as Mottio Paschal, 32, and Makinley Charnoski, 24.

Homicide detectives developed a lead that led to the person who drove Thomas to the area on the night of the murders and parked down the street.

The person admitted to driving Thomas to the area to purchase "pills," Mesa police said.

The person also said that Thomas came running back to his car with a black backpack and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Detectives located Thomas at his house on Thursday and took him into custody.

Thomas admitted to being in the area that night but did not admit to going to the residence where the homicide took place. He claimed that the person who drove him there did.

A handgun matching the caliber of the weapon used in the murders was recovered at Thomas' home, according to Mesa police.

Thomas was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery and one count of misconduct involving weapons.

