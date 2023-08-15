Phoenix man arrested after shooting brother following argument

Niko Enciso, 33, was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting his older brother following an argument in their apartment near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, court documents state.

According to documents, at around 4:30 a.m., Enciso's brother was asleep in their apartment when Enciso woke him up to tell him to go sleep in his own room. The two began arguing with each other, going from the living room to the kitchen, where the altercation turned physical.

According to court documents, Enciso told police that during the fight, he was hit four times with a metal cooking pan, injuring his head.

Following the blows, Enciso said he grabbed some of his belongings, including a 12-gauge shotgun from behind a couch, and went to leave the apartment.

Prior to exiting, Enciso turned around a few feet from the back door and saw his brother moving toward him holding a "metal gas stove burner."

According to court documents, Enciso believed his brother was about to throw it at him, so he fired his shotgun, striking his brother in the stomach.

Documents stated that Enciso was taken into custody without incident at the scene, while his brother was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is now currently intubated.

Enciso was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one count of second-degree murder.

