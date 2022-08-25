Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of impersonating an officer

Court records show that security guards met with Maricopa County Sherriff's Office to share footage of a man impersonating an officer and illegally detaining someone at a gas station.

A Phoenix man was facing charges for impersonating a police officer and illegally detaining a man at a gas station on Aug. 19, according to arrest records.

The court records state that around midnight on Aug. 21, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office met with security guards who said there was a suspicious person in the area following their patrol car on Friday.

The security guards then showed officers a video of 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper stopping a man at the Circle K located near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown, records show. According to court documents, the video shows Harper in a tactical vest arresting a man with metal handcuffs and searching him.

After Harper was arrested he told police he believed he was acting within his rights to lawfully detain and search the man as a bounty officer, according to court documents. He also said “a reasonable person would believe he was a police officer based upon how he introduced himself as Officer Harper with the State of Arizona.”

He admitted to investigators that he was not a certified security guard, records show.

The man who was detained by Harper was cooperating with officers and said he thought Harper was a real policer officer by the way he presented himself, records show.

Harper was arrested Monday and booked into a jail on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of impersonating police in Youngtown