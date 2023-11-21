Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of killing his brother and concealing the body

A central Phoenix man is accused of murdering his brother after the two were last seen having a physical altercation by family members.

Michael John Morgan, 44, and his brother whose name was redacted in court records, were physically and verbally fighting Nov. 11 at the home they share with other family members. While some of the family members heard and saw them fight, no one reported to have watched the fight outside, where Morgan's brother was last known to be.

Morgan was known to have left the house and later returned, court records show. But his brother didn't, and he couldn't be reached.

Phoenix Police said that as of Monday, the victim's body was yet to be located.

Morgan was also charged with abandonment or concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

Phoenix police: shoot and injure man near hotel at I-17 and Thomas Road

What happened?

Between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Nov. 11, Morgan and his brother were involved in a physical altercation at their shared home near 19th and West Virginia avenues, south of Thomas Road. Their mother and older brother also lived there.

The fight started in the dining room of the house and ended on the couch. It was observed by the men's mother and heard by the victim's daughter, according to court records.

The victim's mother told police that the victim controlled the fight and hit Morgan multiple times. Once the victim was done hitting Morgan, he then went outside. She said Morgan cleaned his wounds and went outside into the backyard.

Five minutes later, the two men's mother told police that she heard a verbal argument outside. Nearly five minutes after that, she said she saw Morgan leave the house in his red Chevrolet Tahoe.

She said she did not know where the victim was during that time. The victim's family told police that he would not leave his daughter behind. He also left behind his eyeglasses, which his family said he heavily relied on, as well as his false teeth.

AZ crime: A teen girl's body was found in the desert. She's been identified 30 years later

The victim's adult son, who was not present during the physical fight, arrived at the house nearly 15 minutes after Morgan left. He could not find his dad, despite calling him several times with no answer. The phone seemed to have been turned off or not operational, according to police in court records.

The victim's son searched around the property of the house and found what was apparently blood in the backyard that was attempted to be cleaned with a water hose, according to court records. There were also other items not described in court records that apparently had blood on them. Blood was found on a car in the backyard and the son found his father's ballcap that appeared to have blood on it.

Shortly after midnight Nov. 12, the victim's mother called Phoenix Police to complete a missing person's report for the victim. She told police that she had checked the surrounding area and hospitals for the victim with no results, court records show. She called police for a second time that day around 9:45 p.m. Court records state that Morgan left the residence after being told the police were called a second time.

That same day, the victim's adult son confronted Morgan about the apparent blood found in the backyard, as well as the unidentified items with apparent blood on them, according to court records. Morgan told the son that he and the victim were in multiple physical fights Nov. 11 but that he did not know where the victim was. He said he last saw him when he left the house the night of the fights.

Court records state that between the time of the physical fight Nov. 11 and the time police went to the house Nov. 12, Morgan cleaned up the scene with chemicals. He was last seen at the house Nov. 13 at about 9 a.m.

Police tracked the victim's phone and learned that the phone left the house the same time Morgan did on Nov. 11, according to court records. It was eventually turned off the same night.

On Nov. 18, Morgan was found and arrested at a Home Depot north of Power and Germann roads in Queen Creek. Police also found his Tahoe and subsequently investigated it. They determined that evidence of a crime was in the Tahoe, court records show.

Morgan was interviewed by police and denied responsibility for the disappearance or murder of his brother, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering his brother after fight