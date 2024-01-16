Phoenix Man Beaten, Run Over for Presenting as Female, Sister Says

A gender-fluid Phoenix man was chased and pistol-whipped by an unidentified couple who ran over him with their truck after he collapsed to the pavement, according to the Arizona Republic. Marcos Lugo, 43, used he/him/his pronouns but also went by the name Kitty Monroe and presented as a woman, his sister told the news outlet. Brissa Lugo said a witness saw the black two-door truck ride over her brother’s body, which was then accidentally hit by a second driver. She said Lugo has been the victim of previous gender-motivated attacks and believes he was presenting as female at the time of his death. “Marcos did not deserve this,” Brissa wrote on GoFundMe. “He was bratty but also knew the way to your heart.”

Read it at Arizona Republic

Read more at The Daily Beast.