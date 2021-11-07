Phoenix man burned in house fire

Good Morning America

It was not until 2017 that Monique Bitu Bingi felt strong enough to tell the full story of what happened during her childhood in the Belgian-ruled Congo. Born to a Black Congolese 15-year-old and a white Belgian father, Bingi was snatched from her family by the colonial authorities when she was 4. Marriages between white Belgians and Black Congolese were illegal under a regime that saw biracial people as a "threat for white race supremacy and consequently a threat for the Belgian colony," Bingi's lawyer told ABC News.