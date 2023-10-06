Phoenix man convicted of child sex crimes; victim says he's innocent

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office successfully prosecuted a man on felony child sex charges, even though the victim claimed he was innocent. Now he's facing sentencing.

Defendant Jamaal Pennington successfully represented himself against most of the charges he faced, watched his previous lawyer lose his license in his defense, called him as a witness, had the victim declare his innocence, and cross-examined the mother of his child, whose testimony helped convict him.

Pennington, 39, of Phoenix, was training to be an electrician. He believes multiple elements of the criminal justice system have worked to conspire against, him, in a scenario he describes as "like something out of a movie."

“I’m innocent. I’m not guilty of having sex with a minor. I feel that the system has failed me,” Pennington told The Arizona Republic in a phone call from the Maricopa County jail.

He faced nine felony charges, ranging from child sex trafficking to aggravated assault to sexual conduct with a minor, after being indicted in 2021. Representing himself at trial this summer, Pennington managed to get seven of the charges dismissed, something legal experts say is incredible for such a defendant with no prior knowledge of the legal system.

Still, a jury convicted Pennington on Aug. 30 on the two remaining charges accusing him of having sex with a minor and causing another adult to have sex with a minor in March 2018.

He's due to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 6, and faces 37 years in prison, if a judge agrees with the prosecutors' recommendation, which is also the presumptive sentence for the two charges. State law requires that he face a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 51 years.

But on the second day of the trial, the girl, now an adult, wrote an email to Deputy County Attorney Kaleigh Jenkins, contradicting those charges.

The woman who prosecutors said is the girl Pennington assaulted as a child wrote "Jamaal never touched me, OK?" She named somebody else as the one who had sex with her, adding that "is the one who should be locked up. That's all I have to say."

The County Attorney’s Office turned the email from the woman over to Pennington as part of a discovery packet during the trial.

Pennington, representing himself with the assistance of legal counsel Edwin Molina, moved to get the email entered into evidence over objections from the county attorney. The judge sided with prosecutors.

The parties could not agree over how much of the heavily redacted email to show the jury and offered differing accounts of their private discussion before the judge heard that motion. A spokesperson for the County Attorney’s Office said prosecutors were willing to submit the email in full but said Molina was asking for it to be shown to the jury with significant redactions. Pennington rejects that version, telling The Republic he wanted the jury to see all of it.

Molina did not return a request for comment regarding the issue.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said prosecutors made contact several times with the woman who wrote the email. Prosecutors believe her to be the victim in the case and do not believe what she stated in the email, the spokesperson said.

Maricopa County Attorney spokesperson Jeanine L'Ecuyer said “there was sufficient evidence to suggest a lack of veracity” of the email, but did not elaborate further.

Based partly on testimony from a woman who was at the scene of the alleged encounter between Pennington and the minor, Pennington was convicted by a jury on both remaining counts.

The woman, with whom Pennington has a child, said that Pennington had sex with the 14-year-old girl, and encouraged her to have sex with the girl, which the woman did, not knowing she was underage. During his cross-examination of the woman, Pennington said she had reason to cooperate with the prosecution, because she could also have been charged with having sex with a minor.

Attorney Vladimir Gagic lost his law license while serving as Pennington’s public defender, after 20 years as an Arizona lawyer. The former Marine believes Pennington is innocent of all charges.

He spent years investigating the case, which he said is much more complex than the jury was led to believe.

“In fact, I found evidence that leads me to believe that the alleged victim in this case was part of a larger sex-trafficking network,” Gagic said, “and Jamaal Pennington was not connected to it at all.”

But Gagic claims multiple elements of the criminal justice system worked together to keep potentially exculpatory evidence out and railroad Pennington.

He said it was unconscionable for the prosecution to deny Pennington the opportunity to present the email from the victim to the jury.

“He deserves the right to prove he didn’t do it,” Gagic said. “It’s that simple.”

Gagic accused the previous judge overseeing the case of conspiring with the prosecution to convict Pennington.

“I am concerned Judge (Laura) Reckart is trying to sanitize the case file and deny as many defense motions as she can before another eventually [sic] judge takes over, making denials of defense motions law of the case," Gagic wrote in a motion for change of judge while defending Pennington. "It is a cover up.”

Reckart retired last December, after seven years on the bench.

The State Bar and the Arizona State Supreme Court found Gagic's claims to be baseless and suspended his law license for a year for making repeated disparaging remarks in his filings on Pennington’s behalf.

"The heat of litigation may foment anger and result in an occasional poorly worded epithet," Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote in an administrative order suspending Gagic's license. "However, a relentless campaign to malign and embarrass opposing counsel and the judiciary is clearly prohibited conduct."

"We believe the nature of the unfounded allegations—implicating several judges in imaginary schemes in concert with the prosecutors and the Bar—are inherently damaging to public confidence in the fairness of the court system," Brutinel wrote.

Gagic had no previous record of complaints or disciplinary actions taken against him.

Gagic even went so far as to testify as a witness for Pennington at the trial.

But Judge Scott Minder limited what he was able to speak on, and objections from the prosecution kept his time on the stand limited to only a few statements.

Gagic says the experience has left him disappointed in a system he once believed in. He says he refuses to admit any wrongdoing during his defense of Pennington. Even though that stance could prevent him from getting his law license reinstated, Gagic says it was more important to provide a court record that he hopes federal public defenders can use to get the conviction overturned on review.

Carol Pennington, Jamaal Pennington’s mother, who was present in the courtroom for the whole trial, said it was like watching David battle Goliath.

“He had a whole system against him,” Pennington said. “We all have issues, and I’m not trying to paint Jamaal as a saint, but who they’re trying to paint him to be — he's not.”

She believes Gagic was taken off her son’s case “because he fought for him, he went to bat for him, and he wouldn’t back down.”

Pennington said he has filed several motions since the trial, but the judge has denied them.

According to Arizona State University Associate Professor of Law Esther Hong, self-representation, known as a "pro se" defense, is very seldom seen in a serious felony case with prison time on the line. She called Pennington's case "very unusual."

"When defendants go pro se, they've often gone through different appointed counsel and public defenders with whom they've had disagreements," Hong said. "They have a constitutional right to represent themselves."

She says a judge will often appoint an advisory or "standby" counsel to be there to give advice and offer guidance, but ultimately pro se defendants should have the final say over tactical decisions and the objective of their case.

But Hong says a pro se defense is generally not recommended.

"There's a reason that there's a Constitutional right to have an attorney in criminal cases, because so much is at stake." Hong said. "It takes a lot of guts, but obviously he's very passionate about his innocence."

Pennington plans to appeal the conviction.

Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter: @JimmyJenkins.

