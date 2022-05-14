A man died Saturday following a shooting near 40th Street and Nancy Lane in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police identified the victim as Paul Tellez, 28.

Police responded to a shooting call in the area just before 3 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he later died.

Police said preliminary information indicates Tellez had engaged in a verbal confrontation with another man who is believed to have shot Tellez.

Police asked the public to call the department if they have information. Callers who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man dies following shooting near 40th Street, Nancy Lane