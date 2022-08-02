Phoenix man dies in possible accidental shooting

Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix police car
Phoenix police car

Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances regarding a man with a fatal gunshot wound found Monday near 40th Avenue and Pollack Street.

Police said officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. to investigate reports of an accidental self-inflicted shooting. Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said several witnesses left the scene before police were able to interview them. The cause of death has not yet been released from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, there has been no more information released to the public, according to Phoenix police public information officer Sgt. Brian Bower.

Reach breaking news reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com or on Twitter @SuperSafetySam

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man dies in possible accidental self-inflicted shooting

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.