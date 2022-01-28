Phoenix man facing charges in US Capitol riot pleads not guilty to seditious conspiracy

Edward Vallejo is shown outside the Crossroads of the West Gun Show in December 2021.

An Arizona man who the government says is dangerous and linked to the extremist group the Oath Keepers pleaded not guilty on Friday to seditious conspiracy and other offenses in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Edward Vallejo of Phoenix entered a plea of not guilty at a federal court hearing in Washington, D.C.

His attorney, Matthew Peed, told the judge he intends to file a motion soon, requesting the judge let Vallejo out on bond instead of keeping him in custody while he awaits trial. The next court hearing is set for March 4.

Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Army veteran was a key member of a conspiracy to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power. They say he was part of a group that coordinated an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and supplies at a Northern Virginia hotel the day before the Jan. 6 riot.

They allege Vallejo was one of at least three "quick reaction force teams" from Arizona, Florida and North Carolina that stationed themselves at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia. Vallejo guarded the stash of weapons and stood ready to respond if called by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, said Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Manzo.

Manzo called Vallejo "a dangerous man," and "one of Mr. Rhodes' soldiers."

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Boyle refused to release Vallejo while he awaits trial on four federal charges. Boyle said the seriousness of the allegations against Vallejo favored detention, though he doesn't consider him a flight risk.

He called Vallejo "a serious danger at this time."

But Vallejo's attorney, Debbie Jang, described Vallejo in court last week as someone who is alleged to have played a minor role. He served in the military for two years in the 1970s before being medically discharged and suffers from asthma. He is involved in a non-profit group that helps military veterans and is an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, she said. She said the fact that he is in detention and has asthma puts him in harm's way with the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Story continues

Prosecutors say their case involves an unprecedented conspiracy to obstruct Congress. Besides Vallejo,10 other defendants have been charged, including the founder of the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III. The extremist group recruits former members of the military and law enforcement. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The government says Rhodes and his co-conspirators planned to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by planning multiple ways to deploy force. They coordinated travel into Washington, D.C., equipped themselves with weapons, donned combat and tactical gear and were prepared to answer Rhodes' call to take up arms, the indictment said.

Some Oath Keepers breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 while others remained outside the city as a quick reaction force to potentially transport firearms and other weapons into the city, according to court filings. The government has not introduced any evidence that Vallejo went into the Capitol, although he is alleged to have been in the D.C. area on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.

The government says Phoenix resident Edward Vallejo is shown in this surveillance footage, bringing in large bins of supplies to a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia, to support the co-conspirators’ plot and the January 6 Capitol attack.

Surveillance photos purportedly show Vallejo and another man wheeling bins into the hotel the day before the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors have charged more than 700 people for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot after protesters turned violent on Jan. 6, 2021. The crowd stormed the historic building and sent lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence scrambling for shelter.

The insurrection delayed Congress from certifying the presidential election of Democrat Joe Biden. The criminal cases are slowly making their way through the federal court system. The sheer number of cases and COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays.

Reach the reporter at anne.ryman@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8072. Follow her on Twitter @anneryman.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Edward Vallejo of Phoenix pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges