Phoenix man found with at least 1 gunshot wound near 36th and Myrtle avenues

A man was shot and killed in Phoenix late on Monday night, according to Phoenix police.

Robert J. Scherer, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, said around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call near the area of 36th and Myrtle avenues. They arrived on the scene to find 22-year-old Herbert Ludewig IV suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They attempted lifesaving measures, but Ludewig did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Scherer said that anyone who may have information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip for a monetary reward.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man shot and killed late on Monday night