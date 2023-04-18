Phoenix man who killed girlfriend in front of 3-year-old gets 25 years in prison

Courts

A Maricopa Superior Court judge sentenced a Phoenix man to 25 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

Eddie Lauderdale, 37, pled guilty on Feb. 28 to the second-degree murder of Sheronda Dyer, 41.

Dyer had worked as a city bus driver and played a maternal role for many in her family.

At the sentencing, her family condemned the man who took her from them, pushing through their pain and anger to ask the judge to hand down the maximum sentence possible.

She did. On Friday, Judge Jennifer Touhill sentenced Lauderdale to 25 years in prison.

Mother dies with her daughter in the room

On the morning of Sept. 3, 2021, Dyer and Lauderdale had gotten into an argument. Dyer’s oldest daughter would later say that her mom had told her she was going to break up with Lauderdale.

It is unclear how it happened, but court records revealed that Lauderdale shot at Dyer nine times in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

He picked up the gun and Dyer's phone and left their home, leaving behind his toddler daughter with the body. He trashed the gun.

Dyer’s older daughter came home, picked up her baby sister, who was covered in blood and called the police, according to police reports.

Officers found bloodied 3-year-old handprints all around the home when they began investigating, the report claimed.

Lauderdale turned himself in the next night after he finished his shift at his job.

A toddler’s words: In court, Dyer’s sister, Serethra Jones, told the court that Dryer’s 3-year-old often speaks about what she saw.

”Your honor, these are not my words. These are her words, ‘Mommy daddy fight. Daddy pow pow. Daddy say shut up. Mommy heavy,” Jones said in court.

At sentencing

Family speaks: During the sentencing, eight members of Dyer’s family and friends spoke to the court about how she affected them growing up.

“Sheronda held me when I was born. She was like the older sibling I never had,” said her nephew Kevian Thomas.

They also spoke about their anger with Lauderdale, calling him a coward for taking Dyer’s life and leaving his daughter behind.

Dyer’s cousin, Crystal Hughes, explained that she was angry because she had to listen to Dyer’s 3-year-old recount what happened.

“You can't tell her no, don't talk about that. You can't tell that little girl that. You can't. She knows what happened. Let her talk and say what she wants to say. But it still hurts to have to hear that,” she said.

At one point, Hughes faced Lauderdale.

“You took my cousin away from this family. And for you to just look down there at that desk, and you can’t even look a family member in their face. You are a coward,” she said.

In his defense: Lauderdale’s lawyer, Chris Naegle, asked the judge to consider that Lauderdale did show remorse and that there were questions about his mental health when the shooting happened.

A psychiatric exam was conducted on Lauderdale to decide if he could stand trial. The court decided he could.

Nagle mentioned that there were reports from the jail of Lauderdale eating his own waste.

In his own words: Lauderdale read from a pre-written statement that he repented and wondered, “Why would God have mercy on me.”

He said the murder was rooted in his issues with letting Dyer parent differently from him.

But before he could finish, Thomas shouted in open court, “Kill yourself,” pausing his statement.

Judge’s sentence: In her sentencing, Touhill ultimately only took into account that Lauderdale admitted his guilt when considering his side of things before sentencing him to the maximum of 25 years in prison.

Prior to entering a plea deal, Lauderdale faced 10 to 25 years in prison, with the presumptive sentence of 16 years. According to the terms of the deal he faced 20 to 25 years in prison at sentencing.

She also spoke to the family telling them that they now had a little girl to think of and that they should be aware of the hate they express for Lauderdale because their daughter will internalize it.

"That little girl who was there will see herself as half of her mom and her dad," she said.

