Phoenix man killed by street gang was targeted for his sexuality, family says

Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, was found dead on Nov. 26, 2023 at Mountain View Park in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said in court records that he had multiple gunshot wounds and other significant injuries.

Three men associated with a street gang were charged with first-degree murder after they planned to kill 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon more than one week ago.

On Saturday, Phoenix police arrested Leonardo Santiago, 21; Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21; and Jose Rodriguez, 20, in connection with Pantaleon's homicide, which occurred on Nov. 25.

Court records state that the three were associated with the North Side 15th Avenue street gang. They discussed and planned Pantaleon's murder in group chats on social media, calling it a mission.

Santiago shot and killed Pantaleon on Nov. 25 while Calderon assaulted his body further with a knife with a brass knuckle handle, according to court records. Rodriguez was present when the continued assault took place.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky told The Arizona Republic on Monday that detectives were looking at multiple angles as to why Pantaleon was killed.

Pantaleon's body was found the next day. Just before 12:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to Mountain View Park near Seventh and Cinnabar avenues for reports of an injured person.

When police arrived, they found Pantaleon dead in a desert area of the park. He was partially under a small tree and appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to court records. His body had been mutilated with a sharp object after he died. Police identified that he had significant injuries to his head, neck and torso. Medical personnel officially pronounced him dead minutes later.

Pantaleon's family told police at the scene they had not heard from him for at least one day, court records show. Using Snapchat, they realized that his last location was at Mountain View Park. As the investigation progressed, investigators found that Pantaleon's phone was off and missing and his bag with his personal items, including his makeup and Mexican passport, were also missing.

According to court records, Pantaleon mostly communicated through social media, specifically the Messenger application. His family gave investigators his spare phone that had the application on it. As the investigation went on, the family and their neighbors told police that Santiago was the individual believed to have shot and killed Pantaleon.

On Nov. 30, Pataleon's family members received two photographs via Instagram — one of Pantaleon dead with an unknown person flipping their middle finger and another of his mutilated body, according to court records. Detectives found that the profile belonged to a Rodriguez and obtained records through a search warrant that found a group conversation between the three defendants and others which indicated that Pantaleon's murder was not random.

A planned attack

Court records show that a group conversation on social media between members and associates of the North Side 15th Avenue street gang discussed robbing and killing Pantaleon. Investigators determined this in part because of certain aspects of the profile usernames and how the individuals repeatedly referred to themselves as a gang.

On Nov. 25, Santiago stated in the chat that he was going to get Pantaleon that night. Other members of the chat, including Calderon and Rodriguez, repeatedly asked for updates and asked for photo and video proof, court records show. One of the co-defendants offered to hide Santiago after the murder, though it's unclear in court records whether it was Calderon or Rodriguez.

Court records state that Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez went back to the park nearly an hour after Pataleon was murdered, which is when his body was mutilated.

A few days after Pantaleon's murder, court records state that the defendants talked about how the news was covering the story and made some derogatory comments regarding Pantaleon's sexuality, stating that homosexuals were not allowed in the north side.

On Saturday, Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez were arrested.

According to court records, Santiago told police in a post-Miranda interview that he knew Pantaleon and initially said that he had met him at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Santiago said he knew Pantaleon was murdered, but he did not provide other details. He told police he knew about the Instagram profile and that statements and plans were made about killing Pantaleon.

Santiago initially denied killing Pantaleon but eventually told police he did because of an unwanted advance that made him uncomfortable, according to court records. He later tried to change his story and blame an unknown third person. While holding onto that claim, Santiago told police the original plan was to rob Pantaleon and that it was supposed to take place on Nov. 24. He told police that there was a plan to kill Pantaleon, referring to it as a setup, which ended up taking place on Nov, 25.

Santiago told police that he was present when Pantaleon was mutilated, claiming that it was one of the co-defendant's ideas. Court records do not specify which co-defendant that was but state that the claim was contradicted by the individual during their police interview. Another unspecified co-defendant told police that Santiago was responsible for killing Pantaleon.

In their post-Miranda interviews, court records state that both Calderon and Rodriguez told police that they knew Santiago and knew he planned to kill Pantaleon. They said that they did not do anything about it and said it was wrong that they did not say anything. Both told police that they discussed when, where, and how the murder would be carried out and that photos and videos were shared. They said Santiago reached out to them after the incident and contacted them for help.

Rodriguez told police that Calderon and Santiago desecrated Pantaleon's body, according to court records. Calderon said he used a knife with a brass knuckle handle to do this. Calderon could not provide the location of the knife or Pantaleon's belongings.

Court records show that Rodriguez said he received photos from Santiago but denied sending them to the family even though it was his profile the pictures were sent from.

Santiago was charged with first-degree murder while Calderon and Rodriguez was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Both Santiago and Calderon were charged with crimes against a dead person. All three were charged with assisting a street gang.

Friends and family stand at a memorial for 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon who was killed and found dead on Nov. 26, 2023 at Mountain View Park in north Phoenix.

Family believes he was targeted

Pantaleon's friends and family believed he was a victim of a hate crime because of the brutal nature of his death and sexuality.

"They cut his stomach open," said Anai Pantaleon, his cousin. She said that Pantaleon had no clothes on and that the defendants had tossed him on his side. "He was brutally attacked and there was a trail of blood all over where they had found him, meaning that he had to run for his life and tried to get safe. He couldn't make it."

Pantaleon's family said Pantaleon was a proud member of the gay community. Anai Pantaleon said he embraced and loved who he was by wearing glamorous clothing and by letting his hair grow out.

Pantaleon said they did not know how he got on the park trail. She said Pantaleon had left his apartment on Nov. 25, and said he'd be back — but he never returned. His family doesn't know if he was picked up and taken to the trail or if he went there willingly.

The loss was tough for the family, they said. Pantaleon served as a rock for those he loved, especially his three siblings after they lost their parents when they were younger.

Anai Pantaleon said he also had a fondness for elderly people and looked after them often.

"Bernardo used to take care of older people, that was his job," Pantaleon said. "People who knew him would contact him like 'Hey, can you come and watch my mom,' and that's what he used to do."

He had an especially close relationship with his grandmother, who has been very distraught about losing him, not sleeping or eating since learning of his death.

"He was always there for my grandmother since my grandmother can't walk," Pantaleon said. "Bernardo was an awesome, lovely person, and if you needed help, he was always there."

Pantaleon's family has since set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help them through this difficult time.

