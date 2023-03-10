Phoenix man pleads guilty to charges in assault of girlfriend

Phoenix police.

A Phoenix man entered a plea agreement almost a year and a half after being arrested in the assault of his girlfriend.

On Feb. 23, William Fisher, 33, pled guilty to the kidnapping, aggravated assault and sexual assault of his girlfriend that took place in their shared apartment near Indian School Road and 32nd Avenue in October 2021. He was unemployed and had one dependent, according to arrest documents. Fisher was arrested after his girlfriend claimed that he tried to strangle her multiple times.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges against him, Fisher is accepting guilt for three of the 12 offenses he was charged with and faces six years in prison. After release, he will have to register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the rest of his charges stemming from a violent night on Oct. 18, 2021.

Just after midnight that night, Fisher and his girlfriend had a verbal argument inside their apartment because he felt disrespected when he saw her talking to another man at their complex, according to court documents.

As the argument intensified, his girlfriend grabbed her belongings so she could leave. But Fisher locked her inside. When she started to call 911, Fisher grabbed her phone and threw it into the garbage disposal before she could speak to an operator, court documents state.

Fisher then shoved a sock down her throat, wrapped a scarf around her head, and pulled her by the throat, causing her to pass out. He proceeded to choke her eight times, causing her to enter in and out of consciousness. His girlfriend said she remembered waking up to Fisher performing CPR on her on the kitchen floor, according to court documents.

She was then hogtied and said that Fisher told her he had to kill her because "the police were coming," according to arrest documents. Subsequently, Fisher tried to break her neck by twisting her head in one direction, court documents state.

After that, Fisher began filling their bathtub with water while both saying he needed to kill her and saying he was sorry for hurting her. Once the tub was filled, Fisher cut her restraints and told her to undress and get in the tub. He repeated that she needed to die, and that he was going to drown her, according to court documents.

Fisher joined her in the tub, also undressed. His girlfriend said he never physically tried to drown her, despite saying he was going to. She said he apologized again and asked her not to leave, court documents state.

After the two got out of the tub and Fisher let her put her clothes back on, they fell asleep in their bedroom. When his girlfriend woke up, she grabbed the spare key to get out of the apartment. Once outside, she ran downstairs and called 911 from a stranger's phone. At that time, she saw Fisher flee in his white Honda before police arrived, according to court documents.

A medical examination found multiple injuries along her neck, head, and shoulders.

Fisher was arrested nine days later by Phoenix police. He admitted to police that he had taken methamphetamines the night of the incident, court records show. He took it before he got home and again while he and his girlfriend were first arguing. He told police that he did not remember anything between taking the drugs a second time and waking up in the tub.

Fisher initially pled not guilty to all charges in November 2021, a month after the incident. He was never formally charged with attempted murder. Now that he has pleaded guilty, Fisher is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan Touhill.

