Phoenix man who police say shot himself during eviction had been behind one month of rent

A 56-year-old Phoenix man who police say shot himself after Maricopa County constables knocked on his door to evict him, had been only one month late on his rent.

It was the only time he missed a payment and it happened because somebody was late paying him.

The Arizona Republic does not name people who die by suicide.

A company called YF Group owns the Rancho Sierra apartments where the man lived near 30th Street and Shea Boulevard and sued to have the man evicted in Maricopa County Dreamy Draw Justice Court.

During a hearing on July 25, the man told the court that he had been a month late on his rent for $1,434.79 after he had lived at the apartment without ever being late with rent.

He told the court that he did construction work and payment had been delayed on the project he was working on, which is why he was late.

"I let them know I was going to pay on the 12th. And it was late. I've been here a year and a half, never been late," the 56-year-old man said.

The judge informed the man that was not a legally excusable reason to be late on rent and granted the eviction for August 10.

"You've indicated to me that you may have the rent to pay in full, I would suggest that you let the landlord know what's going on. The landlord may or may not be willing to work something out with you," the judge said in court.

On Thursday, constables showed up at his door, and police say that he shot himself. No other details have been provided about what happened that day.

Constables serve court processes like subpoenas, summons, orders of protection, evictions, and property seizures. Maricopa County has 26 elected constables, but the name of the constable involved in this case has not been released.

Last month, 7,142 eviction cases were filed, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

During the past 15 years, July's eviction pace is second only to September 2008, when landlords filed to eject metro Phoenix tenants 7,273 times.

The cost of an apartment has become too high for many Phoenix-area tenants due to rapidly rising rents in 2021 and the first half of last year.

If trends continue, the number of Maricopa County eviction filings for the year could approach 78,000, roughly the population of Flagstaff.

