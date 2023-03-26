Phoenix man sentenced to nearly 40 years in 2021 double homicide

A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two people while they were in a car in central Phoenix was sentenced to serve nearly 40 years in prison on Friday.

Maricopa County Superior Judge Geoffrey Fish sentenced Javier Urueta, 27, to two 19-year sentences for the second-degree murders of Gerard Labbe, 50, and Adrien Lopez, 29. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

In May 2021, Lopez, his boyfriend Labbe, and three of their friends were hanging out near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road when Urueta approached them and shot into their car multiple times. Lopez and Labbe died and one of the friends was injured. Labbe and Lopez had previously been in a verbal argument with Urueta after they interfered in a fight he was in.

Urueta entered a plea agreement in January for the second-degree murder counts for both killings. He was also initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct involving weapons, but those charges were dismissed with the plea agreement.

At Friday's sentencing, Urueta read a letter to the court, addressing his years-long drug addiction to heroin, meth, synthetic marijuana "spice", molly, Xanax, Percocet, and "anything to escape reality." He said his mind was clouded the night of the incident after smoking Percocet and spice, and that the incident felt like a long nightmare because he felt like he blacked out.

"Three people traumatized, one of them injured, and two dead," he said, "I will carry that nightmare with me for the rest of my life."

What happened

Before the murders, Lopez and Labbe had gotten into an argument with Urueta, who went by the street name "Jems." That verbal clash would put five lives in danger on May 19, 2021.

Days before the incident, Lopez and Labbe were present when Urueta was picking a fight with another man. Lopez tried to intervene, which started a verbal argument between him and Urueta.

Story continues

During that argument, another man stood up for Lopez and punched Urueta in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Since that incident, Lopez had told Urueta repeatedly that he did not want to see him in the area anymore.

A few days later, Urueta approached Lopez and Labbe when they were hanging in and around Labbe's car at night. They were with three other friends, Cynthia Verdugo Macias, Mayra Martinez Santillan, and Robin Dixon.

Labbe was in the driver's seat, with Lopez next to him in the passenger's seat. Macias and Santillan sat in the back seat. Dixon was standing outside the driver's side and was talking to Labbe through the window.

Urueta was approaching the car when Labbe and Lopez told Dixon that Urueta was someone they were having problems with. Nearby surveillance video showed that Urueta walked in front of the car to the driver's side, then walked to the passenger side, according to court documents.

Just as Labbe and Lopez told Urueta to leave, he fired into the car multiple times. Labbe was shot six times, Lopez was shot five times, and Santillan was shot once in her right hand. Macias and Dixon were uninjured.

Urueta fled. Surveillance footage showed that he was wearing grey and white shorts with an ECKO logo and a Dodgers baseball cap.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses close to the crime scene showed a clearer picture of what the offender looked like. Patrol officers recognized him as Urueta.

On June 7, investigators arrested Urueta after comparing footage from the crime scene, nearby businesses, and his apartment complex. He was seen wearing the same outfit in all footage on the night of the murders.

In an interview with Phoenix police, Urueta denied being involved in the shooting, despite identifying himself in the surveillance footage. In the same interview, investigators showed Urueta photos of the two victims. He said he recognized them and told police that the last time he saw them was a month prior.

Police also interviewed Urueta's brother, who said he recognized Urueta and the outfit he was wearing in the surveillance video. He told police that his brother was acting "abnormally" after the shooting.

'He murdered and shattered our souls'

Over 15 people were sitting in the courtroom to support Lopez. Most wore a white shirt with an orange ribbon pinned onto them to represent gun violence awareness.

Two read letters to the judge, talking about how funny, lively, and supportive Lopez was as an uncle, brother, cousin, son, and friend, while also expressing how much they missed him.

"The day Xavier [Javier] decided to pull that trigger he did not just murder my brother, but he murdered and shattered many of our souls," said Lopez's sister Antoinette Lopez.

Throughout the sentencing, family members on Lopez's side were passing around a tissue box to share.

The prosecuting attorney, Stephanie Low, said that she had spoken to Labbe's daughters and noted how they are heartbroken at the loss of their dad and how he can no longer be part of their lives.

Urueta's sister read a letter to the court and gave her condolences to the victim's families. In her letter, and another she read on behalf of her and Urueta's younger brother, she described Urueta as a great uncle who aspired to be a tattoo artist. She also explained how his depression and addiction to drugs affected his decision-making the night of the incident.

"Javier and his body were there but his mind and his soul were undoubtedly somewhere else."

In his letter, Urueta said that he had been surrounded by addiction his whole life, and how he grew up a depressed child. However, he said, that doesn't justify his actions.

"They didn't deserve to die and if I could trade places with them, I would."

This reporting follows crimes The Republic began to cover in 2021 and is part of our commitment to tell the story from start to finish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Javier Urueta sentenced to 40 years in 2021 shooting that left 2 dead