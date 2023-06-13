Phoenix man sentenced to over 10 years for fatal car collision

Police lights

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison on June 8, after he pled guilty to manslaughter for his role in a deadly car accident.

On Feb. 13, 2022, Rubios Onan Banks was involved in a single-vehicle collision, which resulted in one death. In the early hours of the morning, the Nissan Versa he was driving struck an overpass wall on State Route 202. The vehicle rolled over and ejected rear seat passenger Kendra Van Dorn. Van Dorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks, who had minor injuries, was transported to the hospital. There, according to court documents, he told law enforcement he had consumed methamphetamine, cocaine, and alcohol. He acknowledged that he was driving “really fast” and saw his speedometer near 100 mph just prior to the collision.

Though Banks was arrested the same day, charges were not submitted. He was released five days later.

At the time of the accident, Banks was on probation for a 2017 conviction of a felony drug possession charge. Court documents noted that in early 2022, he failed to comply with a directive to enroll in substance abuse treatment.

On March 7, 2022, Banks was detained on suspicion of trespassing at a bus stop. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to probation documents, Banks was arrested and released the following day.

Later that month, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Banks on one count of manslaughter.

On April 19, 2022, Banks was in a car stopped for a suspected traffic violation. He initially provided a false name to law enforcement, but fingerprinting revealed his identity, according to the state sentencing memorandum. After active warrants were found, Banks was arrested. Court documents claimed that a search of his person turned up methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Banks pled guilty to manslaughter, a charge stemming from the February 2022 car crash. The sentencing range was 10 to 12 years.

The defense’s sentencing memorandum noted that Banks had previously been homeless.

“The defendant’s substance abuse addiction has been long and devastating to his life,” read the defense’s statement, which asked for a ten-year sentence.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man sentenced to over 10 years for fatal car collision