Phoenix manhunt underway for suspect who allegedly shot police officer

Police in Phoenix are searching for a man who allegedly shot a police officer at a convenience store on Thursday.

Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman at a convenience store, because she was allegedly uncomfortable meeting police at her home, according to Fox 10.

Gary Macagni, a witness, told Fox 10 that the situation became violent after some time, and he saw one officer drop to the ground.

"They were over there for a while, talking to a lady. I turn my back when [I hear] gunshots, maybe 10 of them, and see an officer drop," Macagni said.

The injured police officer, identified as a 40-year-old female, is currently in critical condition and is at an area hospital.

She was hit by gunfire at least once in the stomach.

The Phoenix Police Department identified Nicholas Cowan as a suspect on Thursday night, and say that he weighs 215 pounds and is 6’0" tall, with tattoos on his neck, arms, chest and back. Cowan is 35-years-old, according to police.

Police consider Cowan to be "armed and dangerous," and encourage individuals to call 911 if they see him.

Phoenix police also released pictures of Cowan from Thursday, where he can allegedly be seen entering the convenience store.

Police say they are confident that Cowan will be found.

"I will say this: I am confident we will find this man," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

A "Blue Alert" was activated by police on Thursday night for Cowan.

Cowan reportedly has a deep criminal history, according to Fox 10. The individual has a criminal history dating back to the 2000s, and records show that he served timer in prison from 2006 to 2010 for multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated DUI, as well as weapons misconduct.

He also served time in federal prison, as he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Cowan was released from prison by May 2020, and was placed on supervised release when he was arrested again for allegedly manufacturing and distributing drugs.

According to Williams, eight officers have been shot in the last four months.

"I've had eight officers shot and 13 injured during the four critical incidents that we've had in the last four months," Williams said. "Remember this: Public safety isn't just our safety. It's also community safety."