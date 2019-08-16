Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PM): Commentary On Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PM), it is a financially-healthy company with a strong track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Phoenix Mecano here.

6 star dividend payer with solid track record

In the previous year, PM has ramped up its bottom line by 49%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did PM outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electrical industry expansion, which generated a 2.6% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. PM's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that PM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. PM appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.43x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

PM is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if PM's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the electrical industry, PM is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that PM is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Phoenix Mecano, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

