    Phoenix New Media: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    BEIJING (AP) _ Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $140,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

    The online media company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in December, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $53.4 million.

    In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.

