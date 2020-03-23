Phoenix New Media: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $131 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $104.5 million, or $1.44 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $219.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $36.3 million to $39.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at $4.27.

