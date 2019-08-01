Some Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) (HKG:2008) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 74% Share Price Drop

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2008) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 74%. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.7% in the same timeframe.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings)'s share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 24% per year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 24% average annual decrease in the share price. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.9% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 23% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before forming an opinion on Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

