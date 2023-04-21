This Phoenix Mexican restaurant was named one of the best new restaurants in America

Mashed, a multi-platform publication dedicated to people who love to cook and eat, just released its list of "11 Best New US Restaurants To Try In 2023" and Phoenix's Chilte made it on the list. It did so alongside some excellent big city joints from Chicago's Atelier to New York's S&P Lunch and San Francisco's Copra, opened by James Beard semifinalists and "Top Chef" contestants.

It's always nice to see Phoenix restaurants in the national spotlight. Local pride aside, I can tell you from experience that Chilte brings the vibe and food to back it up. The restaurant represents years of work from Chef Lawrence "L.T." Smith's culinary school degree to the pop-up stand he and his fiancée, Aseret Arroyo, opened before moving into their brick-and-mortar location in the restored Egyptian Motor Hotel earlier this year.

Just try not licking the bowl after finishing their mole Amarillo or not devouring the pineapple pappardelle with chorizo Bolognese.

Love the accolades, but could do without some of the other sentiments

While I take no issue with the Arizona pick on this list, I was taken aback by Ryan Unger's statement about so-called foodies: "The last thing we want you to do is find yourself sitting at a table in a restaurant that isn't up to par, regretting every decision you made that led you there."

Mole flight at Chilte, a Mexican restaurant inside the Egyptian Motor Hotel in Phoenix's Grand Avenue Arts District.

If you are a food lover, that mean's you are adventurous, open to trying new places and foods. Some places are hits and some are misses. I can't recall ever questioning my life choices while sitting at a restaurant, no matter how spotty the service or meal. That's because I believe that to love food, you need to also respect the folks making it. Opening a small business and maintaining it is not easy. Supply issues push back opening dates more frequently than not. Many put their life's savings into their dream restaurants. Others open with the hopes of sharing a taste of their home with their future customers. I've never met a restaurant owner who sets out to be subpar. And growing pains are part of the process. To reduce all the hard work that goes into opening a new restaurant to "regretting every decision you made" shows a disconnect between this writer, and diners like him, and the people who feed us.

So, I encourage you to get out and try new restaurants with an open mind, seeing them for what they are — delicious works in progress. And certainly put Chilte on your must-try list.

