Phoenix middle schooler made shooting threats, had gun in bedroom: PD

PHOENIX - A Phoenix middle school student who allegedly made threats to shoot other kids had a gun in his bedroom, police said.

Newly released body camera video from Aug. 28 showed officers searching the room after serving a search warrant.

The video shows police finding and picking up a black bag on the floor. A handgun was found inside.

The middle schooler was booked into jail on a felony charge.

Police did not say what school the child had attended.

There's zero tolerance for guns at school. Those who disobey the law will be arrested.

If you see something, say something.#PhoenixPolice #SeeSomethingSaySomething #Phoenix #Police pic.twitter.com/Krif9zPr9I — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 7, 2023