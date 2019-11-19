Is The Phoenix Mills Limited's (NSE:PHOENIXLTD) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at The Phoenix Mills Limited's (NSE:PHOENIXLTD) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Phoenix Mills has a P/E ratio of 22.65. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹22.65 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Phoenix Mills's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Phoenix Mills:

P/E of 22.65 = ₹731.85 ÷ ₹32.31 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Phoenix Mills's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Phoenix Mills has a higher P/E than the average company (15.4) in the real estate industry.

That means that the market expects Phoenix Mills will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Phoenix Mills's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 77% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 39% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Phoenix Mills's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 35% of Phoenix Mills's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Phoenix Mills's P/E Ratio

Phoenix Mills's P/E is 22.6 which is above average (13.2) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.

