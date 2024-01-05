A Phoenix police officer and a suspect were both taken to a hospital on Friday morning after police shot the suspect in Peoria.

Sgt. Robert Scherer, a department spokesman, said the shooting occurred in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening and they were expected to make a full recovery, Phoenix police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix officer, suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Peoria