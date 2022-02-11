Phoenix officers wounded in shootout at home
Nine Phoenix police officers were hurt in what police say was an 'ambush' and shootout at a home early Friday. All the officers are expected to survive. (Feb. 11)
Cheney Orr/ReutersWhen police failed to get a response at a suburban Philadelphia residence after neighbors called with reports of domestic violence, they walked around the back to peer through a window. There, they say, they saw a man in his thirties in the act of chopping off his girlfriend’s head with a machete.The victim was already dead and variously dismembered when officers arrived. Police responded to a call to the Willow Apartments in Clifton Heights at around 4 a.m. Friday. After knock
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
"No, no, no, no, no, no!" the former Trump aide reacted to the questions posed by MSNBC's Ari Melber.
“Cry ab it.”View Entire Post ›
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Feb. 2
Reed, who documented her journey to losing 312 lbs., is recovering but had to be put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma
Their partners were in active labor when they made the audacious remarks — and little did they know, their L&D nurse heard every word.
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
Social media users are already calling his reaction "incredibly offensive."
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly […]
Miranda Lambert is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin. The two weren't hesitant to show a little PDA as they hit the beach.
Dua Lipa is currently on tour, but she had a little downtime in Miami yesterday, and she did what anyone else would: hit the beach.
A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.
"It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," officials said.
“If you want to lose this seat once again in a midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace said as she stood outside Trump Tower.