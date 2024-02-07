Phoenix Open yanks a prized tradition, then insults fans about it

The first thing fans always saw when emerging from under the tunnel and into the TPC grounds were display stands featuring the pairing sheets for the day. 2023 marked the first time in more than 75 years that the tournament got rid of them.

Instead, a display board was installed saying, “Pairings, click QR code.”

The pairing sheets were the only “day-specific” souvenir the WM Phoenix Open offered; perfect for autographs on Wednesday, a cool keepsake for those awesome moments (I had Sam Ryder sign it after the hole-in-one in 2022), and an easy option to follow your golfers — while not burning out your phone’s battery.

Now there is nothing: No physical tickets, no pairing sheet. In 2024’s program (available digitally at this moment), they’ve announced once again the way that pairings can be accessed — digital only.

As an insult to all fans who loved this timeless tradition, the digital program states to fans: “You can also ask your granddaughter to help you. She knows.”

Being tech savvy isn’t the issue. Taking away this fan tradition that everybody loved is.

James Winkowski, Scottsdale

Are CD 8 voters paying attention?

Thanks to Laurie Roberts for clearly and accurately detailing in her Arizona Republic column the deception being engaged in by Abe Hamadeh and Blake Masters in the Republican primary in Congressional District 8.

Both are misrepresenting to the voters the amount of money they have raised and the support they have from voters in the race to replace retiring Rep. Debbie Lesko. We need honest leaders in Congress, not ambitious hucksters who twist the truth before they even get elected.

Thanks to Roberts also for pointing out that Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, who is in the race as well, “actually lives in the district [unlike Hamadeh or Masters] and actually has a record of conservative legislative achievement … .”

Voters in the district need to know when candidates engage in sleazy conduct, and Roberts did an excellent job in pointing out their deception. Let’s hope voters are paying attention.

John Shadegg, Phoenix

The writer is a former Arizona Republican congressman.

Focus on gun laws next, senator

Congratulations to state Sen. John Kavanagh for sponsoring a bill to ban brass knuckles in Arizona. These dangerous weapons are already banned in some states. Brass knuckles can cause serious maxillofacial and blunt trauma injuries, which are painful, can be disfiguring and can lead to death.

This is the same senator that sponsored a bill several years ago that would provide wider access for people to bring guns into public places. The bill was objected to by city and county officials.

The senator argues that brass knuckles are not defensive weapons. I point out to him that guns are instruments of innocent deaths.

Why brass knuckles case: Scares the gun lobby

I look forward to him taking leadership on submitting meaningful gun control legislation here in Arizona. With his leadership I would hope this measure would pass and be signed into law.

Jack Silver, Tempe

Gila Bend needs protection, now

Gila Bend is a small, quiet Arizona town, and my family has lived here for 60-plus years. In recent years we’ve seen many operations expanding into our area as the Phoenix footprint expands. We have a recycling plant, more dairy operations, a shrimp farm and more plants operating just outside the town every year, it seems.

All of these operations need water. And all of these operations have the money they need to be able to dig deeper than our own personal wells run to get that water.

Companies have more money than people. I’m really afraid of what will happen to the Gila Bend community if there is no management of our groundwater. It is no question that our groundwater needs to be protected.

At this point we are being reactive in the water challenges that will face the town and its residents. However, something needs to be done NOW to help protect the town and its citizens, so that they can be ensured water resources for years to come.

Barb Esquivel, Gila Bend

