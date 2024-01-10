Phoenix passes prevailing wage rule again, inviting lawsuits from business community

Councilmembers Laura Pastor and Betty Guardado celebrate Phoenix passing a prevailing wage ordinance that aims to improve pay for construction workers in the city on Jan. 9, 2024.

Third time's the charm, Phoenix City Council is hoping. The elected body voted once again to set wage standards for workers on city-funded construction projects, despite existing and looming legal challenges.

The ordinance, called a prevailing wage, guarantees workers be paid similar rates to others who do comparable work in the area. Supporters say it helps level the playing field by protecting laborers from low wages, while critics contend it violates state law and will burden businesses.

The council voted 6-3, with Councilmember Debra Stark siding with the council's conservatives, Councilmembers Ann O'Brien and Jim Waring. Mayor Kate Gallego and councilmembers Betty Guardado, Laura Pastor, Yassamin Ansari, Kesha Hodge Washington and Kevin Robinson voted yes.

More: Here are the councilmembers of the Phoenix City Council

City Manager Jeff Barton said the ordinance would likely cost the city's infrastructure budget $17 million annually, and require 12 new positions to implement the rule which would cost $1.4 million annually.

Barton contended the estimates were highly subjective because studies the city used to evaluate the potential impact varied widely based on who was funding them.

The ordinance would also include unknown costs for likely litigation, city staff advised council.

The measure is all but certain to land Phoenix in court, but the council decided Tuesday, after years of back and forth, it was a risk most of them were willing to take.

The council rejected the idea in 2021 citing concerns over legality, passed it unexpectedly in 2022, and then repealed it four weeks later, after two councilmembers critical to its passage departed office. The council again cited concerns over legality when they repealed it.

But the mayor, who rejected previous renditions of the ordinance over questions about legality, risk of litigation and inadequate input from the business community, voted yes at the council's policy meeting Tuesday.

Gallego said Attorney General Kris Mayes' opinion supporting the legality of prevailing wages, issued in June, paved the way for her support.

O'Brien and Stark said despite Mayes' opinion, they continue to believe prevailing wage is illegal for Phoenix to implement.

While critics of prevailing wage point to a state law from 1984 that bans cities from enacting prevailing wages, Mayes said a 2006 law passed directly by voters trumps it.

The 2006 law allows cities to set minimum wages, and Mayes argues prevailing wage is a type of minimum wage, thus legally protected.

Joe Setyon, spokesperson for the Goldwater Institute, a libertarian-leaning think-tank, said Mayes' opinion "is in actuality a policy preference," and not a sound legal justification.

He added, "a city that adopts an unlawful prevailing wage ordinance is subjecting itself to litigation.”

The Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, which represents the construction industry, said it also plans to sue over the ordinance.

Mike Huckins, senior vice president at the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber plans to sign onto that lawsuit.

Huckins said the chamber believed the city had other, more pressing issues to focus on, and that prevailing wage would impose unnecessary costs on the city.

Approval of the prevailing wage proposal represented a major win for progressive councilmembers Guardado, Pastor and Ansari, who repeatedly lobbied for its passage the past several years.

The trio said the measure will provide a critical boost to working families and allow them to live more comfortably in Phoenix, the nation's fifth most populous city, whose residents have been squeezed by high inflation and an affordable housing crisis.

Guardado said the ordinance would help ensure the city wasn't playing a role in families becoming homeless. Any costs that would ensue, she said, should be outweighed by the benefits it would provide families.

"We're creating an environment that promotes fairness and prosperity for every worker," Guardado said.

"What a day," Pastor said. "It demonstrates how policy moves very slowly and takes a bigger conversation with not only labor, but the business industry, too.

The difference between the old and new ordinance

The newly passed ordinance has the same intent as the repealed ordinance but with key differences.

The rule would only apply to construction projects that cost $4 million or more. The initial ordinance unintentionally applied to operations projects, Barton told council.

The initial ordinance also applied to projects costing $250,000 or more. Upping the threshold to $4 million would limit how many projects the ordinance applies to and was an attempt, Barton said, to reduce bureaucracy for smaller businesses.

The new ordinance would also preclude construction projects that are part of the city's 2023 General Obligation bond that voters passed in November.

An up-and-down journey to prevailing wage

The journey to the ordinance's approval Tuesday was years-long and controversial, revealing fissures among the Council's left wing, leading to unlikely coalitions that provoked visible frustration from Mayor Kate Gallego and even the normally composed city manager's office.

Pastor said council first asked staff to consider a prevailing wage ordinance in 2020, but staff needed council's permission to research any one issue for more than eight hours.

The council rejected that request.

Later in October 2021, Pastor, Guardado , Ansari and former Councilman Carlos Garcia lobbied to pass the ordinance but were outvoted.

They forced the issue again in March 2023. They passed it after former Councilman Sal DiCiccio, a conservative, unexpectedly aligned with them to approve the issue.

But just four weeks later, after DiCiccio and Garcia left office, the new council repealed the ordinance.

Vote provides insight into council's political philosophies

It marked a pivotal moment for City Council politics.

Robinson and Hodge Washington's votes against the council's progressives, represented a new, higher level of influence for the mayor, a Democrat who was hamstrung at times in the past by a four-member coalition she didn't always see eye-to-eye with.

Garcia often led the coalition, but Hodge Washington defeated him in the March 2023 runoff election.

The council's most recent approval was similarly revealing.

Robinson and Hodge Washington again voted with the mayor on a controversial topic.

Robinson said his decision was based on the belief that controversial issues should always result in a compromise. Given no one was in "complete agreement" with the new ordinance, he said it sounded like a good compromise.

The chamber audience chuckled, then he voted yes.

Hodge Washington said her initial vote to repeal was largely based off procedural problems with the initial ordinance, not the substance.

Given Mayes' opinion, Hodge Washington said she felt comfortable approving the ordinance, although she acknowledged the courts could say otherwise. She aded, the city needs to evaluate the effectiveness of the ordinance over time.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix passes prevailing wage rule again, likely prompting lawsuits