🌱 Phoenix PD Staff Shortage + Valley Youth Theatre COVID Stories

Plenty of sunshine, but cool. High: 67 Low: 42.

Staffing shortage at the Phoenix Police Department has forced a "shift of resources" for local law enforcement personnel. As a result of its 400 unfilled positions, the department announced plans to move about 100 officers and detectives from specialty positions to patrol. Department officials said no programs would be cut because of the resource shift, and that the goal is to improve the declining incident response time across the City. (Phoenix Patch) A Phoenix man was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon when a burglar broke into his home. An unidentified person reportedly entered the home of 34-year-old Sergio Chalpeno, near 19th Avenue and Joan de Arc Avenue, and shot him. Chalpeno was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. If you have information about this incident, please contact the Phoenix Police Department. (Phoenix Patch) In its first in-person show in two years, the Valley Youth Theatre is bringing audiences back for its original performance of "Dear 2020!" The show, written and performed by metro Phoenix youth, tells the story of how the beginning of the COVID-19 era affected young people in our community. "Dear 2020!" will run Fridays and Saturdays through Mar. 13, and tickets are now available at vyt.com. (AZCentral.com)

Listening Through the Fear: Understanding Extremism in America with Rory Gilbert At Arizona Humanities (12:00 PM)

Patton Oswalt At Orpheum Theatre Phoenix (7:00 PM)

"Dear 2020!" At Valley Youth Theatre (7:00 PM)

Golden Fridays At Golden Margarita (10:00 PM)

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend here in Phoenix! Expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s through Sunday. (Phoenix Patch)

What's happening in the Phoenix area this weekend? Check out Patch's local events calendar to see what's going on in and around town. (Phoenix Patch)

Big FRIENDS fan? Relive your favorite moments with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe at the new "FRIENDS Experience: The One in Phoenix" at 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. in Paradise Village Gateway, now through May 8. (12news.com KPNX)

