Phoenix police: 17-year-old shot and killed by accident near 47th Avenue, Thomas Road

A 17-year-old died Friday following what police say was an accidental shooting near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Police identified the victim as Germain Carrasco.

Officers responded to the location at about 3 p.m. They found Carrasco in the back seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Carrasco was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, remained at the scene and was booked into jail for manslaughter, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old was trying to unload the gun when he accidentally shot Carrasco.

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 17-year-old shot and killed by accident, Phoenix police says